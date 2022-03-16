Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress vs Congress: A pushback for Kapil Sibal from his colleague

    Sibal had said that the Nehru-Gandhi family should step aside and give some other leader a chance to lead Congress.

    Congress vs Congress: A pushback for Kapil Sibal from his colleague-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 5:19 PM IST

    Congress leaders lashed out at senior lawyer and former Union minister Kapil Sibal on Wednesday for saying that the Gandhi family should step aside from leadership positions and give others a chance, over the failure in recently concluded Assembly elections in five states.

    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that G-23 – named after a group of 23 senior Congress leaders who had demanded organisational elections in the wake of party crisis in Punjab last year – doesn’t have the habit of staying out of power and are trying to save themselves by criticising the leadership.

    “Kapil Sibal kahan k neta hain mujhe pata nahi. He got many advancements because of the Congress party. Things were good when he was a minister in the UPA govt now when UPA is not in power he is feeling bad,” the Lok Sabha member said. “I don’t know what’s his (Kapil Sibal) mass base.”

    Sibal had said that the Nehru-Gandhi family should step aside and give some other leader a chance to lead Congress.

    “Leadership is in cuckoo land...I want a ‘Sab ki Congress’. Some want a ‘Ghar ki Congress’,” he told the Indian Express in an interview.

    The remarks came after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) urged Sonia Gandhi to continue leading the party and initiate changes to strengthen it.

    Meanwhile, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused Sibal of being a bad leader of the Congress party.

    He said, “Kapil Sibal may be a good lawyer, but he is not a good leader of the Congress party. He never went to any village to work for Congress. He is deliberately trying to weaken the party. No one can weaken Sonia Gandhi or the Congress party.”

    “He never went to any village to work for Congress. He is deliberately trying to weaken the party. No one can weaken Sonia Gandhi or the Congress party,” Kharge added.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 5:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Army fact-checks Telangana minister KTR No roads blocked in cantonment area

    Army fact-checks Telangana minister KTR: No roads blocked in cantonment area

    Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh to be CMs of Goa and Manipur: Sources - ADT

    Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh to be CMs of Goa and Manipur: Sources

    BoycottAmazon trends yet again for allegedly insulting Indian flag-ycb

    #BoycottAmazon trends yet again for allegedly insulting Indian flag

    Talk honestly on missile launch not propaganda films, Owaisi tell PM

    Talk honestly on missile launch not propaganda film, Owaisi tells PM

    Badhta Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann takes oath as 18th Chief Minister of Punjab DNM

    ‘Badhta Punjab’: Bhagwant Singh Mann takes oath as 18th Chief Minister of Punjab

    Recent Stories

    football Ghanaian gold mine owner eyes buying Chelsea to enhance club's African legacy snt

    Ghanaian gold mine owner eyes buying Chelsea to enhance club's African legacy

    Army fact-checks Telangana minister KTR No roads blocked in cantonment area

    Army fact-checks Telangana minister KTR: No roads blocked in cantonment area

    Watch Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 29th birthday in a bikini drb

    Watch: Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 29th birthday in a bikini

    Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh to be CMs of Goa and Manipur: Sources - ADT

    Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh to be CMs of Goa and Manipur: Sources

    Hailey Bieber marks a glowing return on Instagram in lacy bra and matching thong drb

    Hailey Bieber marks a glowing return on Instagram in lacy bra and matching thong

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon
    Ukraine Russia crisis Canadian activist speaks to Asianet News in Poland

    Exclusive: 'World should unite and put some common-sense into Russians'

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala Blasters pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Video Icon