Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain announced the party will raise several issues during the Monsoon Session, including the alleged NEET paper leaks, student protests, and 'chanda chori' allegations, while demanding the Education Minister's resignation.

Congress to Raise NEET Leak, Student Protests

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Monday said that his party will raise several issues during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, including alleged NEET paper leaks, students' protests, "chanda chori" allegations, and concerns over ethanol blending.

Speaking to ANI, on the first day of the session, Hussain said, "This is the first day of the monsoon session. Several serious issues are facing the country today. Different sections in the country are outraged today. Students are on the street over NEET paper leaks and country's education system."

He alleged that students protesting at Jantar Mantar were removed forcefully and said Congress and its student wing NSUI organised the 'Chhatron ki goonj' programme across the country in support of them. "Protests and hunger strikes have been ongoing at Jantar Mantar for days now. They were removed forcefully. Supporting the students, Congress and NSUI have conducted 'Chhatron ki goonj' program across the country," he said.

Hussain further claimed that students across the country have demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and said the party would raise the issue in Parliament. "Students across the country have demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We will raise our voice over it. We want a high-level inquiry into the 'chanda chori' matter. People are also worried about the ethanol mix. Several questions have cropped up; we want a discussion over that as well," he added.

Accusations Over Delimitation Bill

On the proposed Delimitation Bill, the Congress MP accused the BJP-led government of attempting to split opposition parties. "Congress has responded to the Delimitation Bill. They made TMC split, they made a second split in Uddhav sahab's Shiv Sena, they are trying to talk to NCP MPs as well as DMK MPs," Hussain said.

He further alleged that the government was trying to break political parties after facing defeat on the Bill earlier. "Because they suffered a humiliating defeat on April 17 when their Bill was defeated...They could not digest it and are now trying to break the entire polity," he added. (ANI)