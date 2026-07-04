Congress leaders accused the BJP and RSS of embezzling donations for the Ayodhya Ram Temple, demanding the dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Meanwhile, an SIT probe into the matter has been extended by 15 days.

Congress targets BJP, RSS; demands dissolution of temple trust

Congress leaders on Saturday targeted the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, demanding action against the ruling party and calling for the dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Congress leader Nana Patole alleged that the BJP and RSS were directly responsible for the incident.

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Speaking to ANI, Patole said, "RSS is also responsible - from Mohan Bhagwat to Narendra Modi and the entire BJP are involved. It is clear. Looting donation money and playing with sentiments is the intent of the BJP-RSS. So, action should be taken against all of them. They should apologise to the public, Sanatana Dharma. But they won't apologise. SIT is their system to hide everything. They will make someone a scapegoat. But the main people will remain out of it. So, action should be taken against RSS and BJP, which play with Sanatana sentiments..."

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Congress leader Husain Dalwai also reacted to the alleged donation embezzlement case and called for a restructuring of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. "Instead of saying what happened is wrong blaming someone else is height of shamelessness. They have made false claims regarding participation in freedom struggle as well...The Trust (Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra) should indeed be dissolved. Good people should be inducted into that Trust. If the donation money is being stolen," he told ANI.

SIT probe extended, accused questioned

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case. The investigation will be expanded further to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person is spared.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday intensified its probe in the Ram Mandir alleged donation embezzlement case and is currently questioning accused Avinash Shukla at the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in Ayodhya. Ayodhya Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Tiwari and several other officials are present at the interrogation.

Avinash Shukla, who was associated with the counting of Ram temple offerings, was presented in Ayodhya court on Thursday and sent on to 24-hour police remand. Earlier on June 28, a team led by Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Kumar had visited Avinash Shukla's residence in Ayodhya to conduct inquiries and gather evidence.

The Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25 over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The Trust has maintained that it is committed to a fair investigation and to preserving the faith of devotees. (ANI)