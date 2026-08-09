A woman in Telangana plotted with her lover to kill her husband. The husband luckily found out about the plan after checking his wife's Instagram messages and immediately went to the police, saving his own life.

In a shocking incident from Telangana, a woman planned with her lover to kill her husband and make it look like a road accident. Luckily, the husband escaped what could have been a fatal attack and has now filed a police complaint against his wife and her lover.

'If you don't, I will kill him'

The whole plot came to light when Gade Rajeshwar Rao, from Chilakodu village in Mahabubabad district, checked his wife Bhavani's mobile phone. He was shocked to find Instagram messages she had sent to her lover, Saidulu, who works as a courier delivery agent. In one message, she had written, 'Kill my husband. Otherwise, I will kill him myself.' The police said the two had planned to murder Rajeshwar and pass it off as an accident.

Husband asks for protection

As soon as he found out about the conspiracy, a terrified Rajeshwar Rao rushed to the police and asked for protection. The police have registered a case for attempted murder and conspiracy. They are now investigating the matter further.