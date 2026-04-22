Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra hit back at Congress after its chief Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Modi a 'terrorist'. Mishra said the party shields jihadis and its downfall is near. Kharge later clarified he meant Modi 'terrorises' opponents.

Kapil Mishra Slams Congress

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra slammed the Congress party, saying that it is counting its days and its own mindset of shielding jihadis will become the cause of its downfall. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, he said that Congress has forgotten basic decency and does not have actual issues and hence is making such derogatory remarks.

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"The Congress is known for shielding terrorists. When they were in power, the country had virtually fallen into the hands of terrorists. What Mallikarjun Kharge said today demonstrates that the Congress has run out of both decency and substantive issues. Congress is taking its last breath, and the Congress party's mindset of shielding jihadis while pointing fingers at nationalists will itself become the cause of its ultimate downfall," he said.

Kharge's 'Terrorist' Remark Against PM Modi

The statement follows the "terrorist" remarks of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge courted controversy on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Highlighting opposition unity during the defeat of the Delimitation Bill, which had also been linked to the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, the Congress President criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled PM Modi a 'terrorist who does not believe in equality.' "I also thank the Tamil Nadu people who have given MPs to us, that's why we were able to fight and defeat the bill. This is the land of scientific thinking and ideals of Periyar, Dr. Ambedkar, Annadurai, great Kamaraj and Karunanidhi. These people stood for this woman's reservation, justice, equality, and fraternity. Modi is not for these principles and one more thing I want to tell how this AIADMK people who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join with Modi who is a terrorist and who won't believe in equality, his party won't believe in equality and justice and these people are joining with them, it means that they are weakening democracy, they are weakening the philosophy of Annadurai, Kamaraj, Periyar and Karunanidhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress-DMK alliance will continue to deliver welfare, inclusive growth, quality education and accessible healthcare," he said.

Kharge Clarifies Remark

When questioned on the choice of words, Kharge quickly defended himself, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist. What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said. (ANI)