Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed the Congress, outlining what he called its four 'unforgivable crimes.' He accused the party of currently attacking constitutional bodies, urging Rahul Gandhi to introspect instead of disrupting democracy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, asserting that India's democratic institutions "cannot be sacrificed at the altar of political self-interest" and categorising the party's current offensive against constitutional bodies as its "fourth unforgivable crime."

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Singh chronicled what he described as the "dark chapters" of the Congress party, listing four major historical transgressions committed under Congress governance.

'Three unforgivable crimes' of Congress

"I believe that under the protection and governance of the Congress, three of the biggest unforgivable crimes have been committed: Their first unforgivable crime was the Emergency imposed by Indira-ji in 1975. Their second unforgivable crime was the 1984 massacre of Sikh brothers and sisters under the patronage of the Congress. And their third unforgivable crime was in 1990, when they supported and saved the government of those who shed rivers of blood of the Ram devotee kar sevaks," Singh stated.

'Fourth crime' is attacking constitutional bodies: Singh

The Defence Minister charged that the Congress is currently perpetrating a fourth historical crime by persistently attacking autonomous institutions and the constitutional framework. "And the fourth is being committed today by the Congress by attacking the Constitution, constitutional values, and constitutional institutions. I want to remind you that in the year 1975, Indira Gandhi locked democracy behind bars. And today, Rahul-ji is attempting to spread anarchy while keeping the Constitution in his pocket. Turn the pages of Congress's history, and you will find many dark chapters," Singh asserted.

Accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of resorting to "manufactured outrage" and a "politics of disruption," the Union Minister urged him to respect the electoral mandate and introspect on his political conduct. "India's democratic institutions cannot be sacrificed at the altar of political self-interest. This reality must be understood. Through manufactured outrage, attempts to malign institutions, and political opportunism, India's journey of development can never be hindered. Instead of engaging in the 'politics of disruption' in the name of defending democracy, Rahul-ji should respect the public mandate and introspect on his political role—this is my suggestion to him," Singh said.

'Conspiracy to seize power by inciting anarchy'

Singh also said the Congress and its allies were using youth-led protests against the Election Commission to fuel political unrest, alleging that they were seeking regime change in India along the lines of Bangladesh.He added that the opposition was attempting to destabilise the country by turning youth into “pawns in the politics of disorder”.

“The developments that have taken place in Delhi over the past few days raise several serious questions. It appears that the Congress and its political allies, both directly and through their affiliated organisations, are attempting to channel the energy of young people not into constructive activities and nation-building, but into instruments of political confrontation and the spread of chaos.”

"Attempts are being made to use the nation's youth as pawns in a politics of chaos. Some seek a regime change—modelled after the events in Bangladesh—openly admitting that they drew inspiration from the situation in Bangladesh; others, meanwhile, brazenly call for the toppling of the government. This makes it clear that their sole agenda is to dismantle democratic institutions and set the country ablaze...their struggle is not for electoral reform, nor is it about SIR or Gyanesh Kumar; it is not for the sake of a bright future for the nation's youth—rather, it is a conspiracy to seize power by inciting anarchy in the country..."

He said that the INDIA bloc was using protests over electoral reforms and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a pretext to create unrest and seize power.

"India's constitutional bodies cannot be made sacrificial for political interests. This needs to be understood. Through false outrage, attempts to malign institutions and political opportunism, India's development journey cannot be affected. Instead of indulging in politics of disruption, Rahul Gandhi should respect the public mandate and do self-introspection of his political role."

The Defence Minister's attack comes amid continued protests by opposition leaders, INDIA bloc parties and student organisations against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR). (ANI)