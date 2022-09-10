Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor, other MPs seek transparency in party's election

    Five Congress MPs have written to AICC central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry expressing concern about the "transparency and fairness" of the poll process to elect the party chief. 

    Congress presidential polls Shashi Tharoor other MPs seek transparency in party s election gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    Concerned about the "transparency and fairness" of the election process to choose the party president, five Congress MPs have written to Madhusudan Mistry, the head of the AICC central election authority, requesting that the electoral records be safely released to all voters and potential candidates.

    In a joint letter to Mistry dated September 6, Congress's Lok Sabha members Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque said it was unfortunate that an erroneous interpretation was being given to their demand of releasing electoral rolls.

    "We are not suggesting that any internal document of the party should be released in a manner that may give an opportunity to those who wish us ill to misuse the information contained therein," the MPs wrote.

    Also Read | BJP announces new roles for replaced CMs, union ministers for upcoming 2024 elections

    In a letter to Mistry, they stated, "We are rather of the firm opinion that the party's Central Election Authority (CEA) must furnish a list of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates that make up the electoral college before the nomination process commences."

    The MPs argued that this list must be made public in order to confirm who is qualified to cast a ballot and who is qualified to propose a candidate. Candidates and electors cannot be expected to visit all 28 PCCs and 9 Union Territorial units across the nation to verify the electoral rolls, they argued.

    "In case the CEA has any concerns with respect to releasing the electoral rolls publicly, it must put in place a mechanism to securely share this information with all electors and potential candidates," they said.

    Also Read | BJP claims Rahul Gandhi wore T-shirt worth Rs 41257 at Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress hits back

    According to the MPs, this will eliminate any unjustified arbitraryness from the electoral process. "Our worry about openness, a sine qua non in any free and fair election, will be fulfilled as long as this condition is honoured," the letter stated.

    As members of Parliament for the Indian National Congress, the letter's signatories expressed concern about the impartiality and openness of the selection process for our party's president. Among the 23 leaders that wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in 2020 for organisational change were Tharoor and Tiwari. 

    Also Read: Here's what Rahul Gandhi said when asked if he'll be Congress President

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP announces new roles for replaced CMs union ministers for upcoming 2024 elections gcw

    BJP announces new roles for replaced CMs, union ministers for upcoming 2024 elections

    Heart wrenching Haryana CM after at least 6 drown while immersing Ganesh idols gcw

    'Heart-wrenching': Haryana CM after at least 6 drown while immersing Ganesh idols

    Gurugram bar cancels stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shows after threat from VHP, Bajrang Dal snt

    Gurugram bar cancels stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shows after threat from VHP, Bajrang Dal

    12 cheetahs likely to arrive from South Africa next month; Expert explains breeding obstacles in India snt

    12 cheetahs likely to arrive from South Africa next month; Expert explains breeding obstacles in India

    Drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized during op 'Gear Box' at Kolkata Port

    Drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized during op 'Gear Box' at Kolkata Port

    Recent Stories

    BJP announces new roles for replaced CMs union ministers for upcoming 2024 elections gcw

    BJP announces new roles for replaced CMs, union ministers for upcoming 2024 elections

    Friday Box Officer Report Collection Brahmastra Part One Shiva Cobra Sita Ramam Karthikeya 2 drb

    Box Office Report: Can ‘Brahmastra’ impact ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Cobra’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’s collection?

    Heart wrenching Haryana CM after at least 6 drown while immersing Ganesh idols gcw

    'Heart-wrenching': Haryana CM after at least 6 drown while immersing Ganesh idols

    Brahmastra Collection Day 1 Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Ayan Mukerji film ends Bollywood box office dry spell rakes Rs 43 cr drb

    Brahmastra Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film ends box office dry spell; rakes Rs 43 cr

    King Charles pays an emotional tribute to darling mama vows to serve with loyalty and love gcw

    King Charles pays an emotional tribute to ‘darling mama’, vows to serve with loyalty and love

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon