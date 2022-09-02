Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress President polls: Shashi Tharoor writes to Mistry, seeks publication of electoral rolls

    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 1:33 PM IST

    Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has written to the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry seeking the publication of electoral rolls for the upcoming election to the post of AICC president, sources said on Friday.

    According to reports, Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi has reportedly written to Mistry asking him to make the electoral rolls public.

    News agency PTI reported that their letters come as voices demanding the publication of the electors' list grow louder by the day and a debate within the party intensifies.

    Shashi Tharoor, who is contemplating throwing his hat in the ring, has written to Mistry and sought publication of electoral rolls.

    The nomination process includes 10 proposers who are Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates. It is reportedly said that it is important to know about these delegates as papers can get rejected if their names do not feature in the the final list.

    On Wednesday, Manish Tewari and Karti Chidambaram along with Tharoor had demanded that electoral rolls be made public to ensure transparency.

    Tewari, who is among the G-23 leaders along with Tharoor seeking large scale party reforms, has raised objections to the party not making public the names of electors for the party president polls and said it must be published on the All India Congress Committee website for a "free and fair" process.

    Tharoor, who has expressed his intent to contest the party's presidential election, had agreed with Tewari and said everybody should know who can nominate and who can vote.

    At a function in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said, "Certainly, I think it’s important that everybody should have transparency on the electoral rolls. If that's what Manish has asked for, then I'm sure that it's a principle that everybody would agree with. Everybody should know who can nominate and who can vote. There is nothing wrong with that."

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has countered the leaders demanding the publication of electoral rolls, saying they must not create confusion and should be proud of the "open system".

    The notification for the Congress president’s election will be out on September 22 and the process for filing nominations will be held from September 24 to 30.

    The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17. The result will be out on October 19.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
