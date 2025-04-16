New Delhi: After successfully demonstrating its unwavering commitment towards humanitarian assistance in the earthquake-hit Myanmar, the first responders – under the codenamed “Operation Brahma” – have touched down the national capital on Tuesday evening.

Apart from delivering relief supplies, India also established Field Hospital, which was run by the Indian Army, in Mandalay and provided essential medical aid to survivors of earthquake in Myanmar.

Just a day after the devastating earthquake struck the Southeast Asian nation, doctors and medics from the Indian Army Field Hospital were swiftly deployed to Myanmar, where they promptly established a fully functional medical facility.

Medical Impact: Thousands Treated, Surgeries Conducted

With a support from local administration, during their stay in the quake-hit country for around two weeks, the Indian Army Field Hospital treated 2,519 patients, conducted lab tests on 6,885 survivors and X-rays on 993 individuals. Besides, the Indian Army team also did minor procedures and major procedures on 307 patients and 55, respectively.

Underscoring its commitment to regional cooperation, compassion, and the spirit of friendship between two neighbouring countries, the Indian Army Field Hospital stationed in Mandalay was at the forefront of humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake.

With unwavering dedication and professionalism, an Indian Army official said: “the medical team continues to provide essential healthcare services to affected communities.”

During the mission, all in-patients were successfully stabilised and then handed over to the General Hospital, ensuring continuity of care. They focused on outpatient consultations, minor procedures, and diagnostics.

“The success of the mission so far stands as a testament to the deep bonds of friendship and mutual support between India and Myanmar.”

Voices from the Ground: Commanders Share Mission Highlights

Sharing the details about the Indian Army Field Hospital conducted in Myanmar, 50 Parachute Brigade Commander Brigadier Naveen Kumar said: “Initially, we went Myanmar with a contingent of 118 members. But subsequently, as we saw the devastation and lives getting lost and situation escalating, more replenishment flights and more specialist and surgeons were pulled in and ultimately, there was a 123 member strong contingent in that country which included variety of surgeons, all kind of specialist for trauma care, all kinds of laboratory activities, all kind of x-ray facilities and everything else to be able to conduct life-saving surgeries."

“We had established a twin parallel operation theatre which was one of its kind in a field condition wherein they could operate on two critical patients at the same point of time.”

“In addition, once this team had gone across there and as the trust of people in Indian Medical facilities grew, even the local hospitals started referring their patients for advanced medical care to the Indian doctors and the healing touch of our doctors was quite evident there. We were able to touch the hearts and lives of a number of people.”

“We have carried out approximately 65 major surgeries in field conditions" and shared that they had left adequate medicines for the people.

Para Field Hospital Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill said: “It was not a very difficult task in a way because we have been trained to do that. We have been a part of 60 Parachute Field Hospital, which is under the 50th (Independent) Parachute Brigade… We have already represented the country in various HADR operations that were in Nepal and Turkey as well. We are already prepared for this kind of operations.”

India has so far sent six planes and five ships carrying over 625 tonnes of relief aid materials to Myanmar. The humanitarian assistance included rice, cooking oil, foodstuffs, cloths, among others.

A defence official said that the Indian Army's commitment remains firm, guided by the spirit of “Sarve Santu Niramayah” — Let all be free from disease.