The Dwarka District Court was evacuated on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat received via email.

The threat was reported to authorities around 10:45 am, after the court notified police about the email sent on Tuesday night. Security teams, including dog and bomb detection squads, were deployed to the site for a thorough search. However, as of now, no suspicious items have been found. Investigations are ongoing.

In another threat email case, Ram Mandir Trust in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya received a bomb threat via email, sparking immediate action from local police and security agencies.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust received the threatening email on Monday night, warning of a possible bombing at the ongoing construction site of the Ram Mandir.

The sender asked the authorities to ‘increase the security of the temple’, raising concerns about the safety of the temple and its surroundings.