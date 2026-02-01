The Congress has appointed MP Gaurav Gogoi as the Chairman of the newly formed State Election Committee in Assam ahead of the assembly polls. The party also named a long list of members. Separately, Ravi Sharma was made Chairman of Kisan Congress in HP.

The Congress has approved a proposal to constitute the State Election Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi as its Chairman in the poll-bound state.

In a letter dated February 3, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, as follows, with immediate effect."

Assam State Election Committee Members

"Gaurav Gogoi-Chairman, other members are Debabrata Saikia, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Ripun Borah, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Wajid Ali Chaudhary, Rosilina Tirkey, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Pradeep Sarkar, Arun Dutta Mazumdar, Pranati Phukan, Rance Narah, Abdul Khaleque, Durga Bhumij, Ajit Singh, Nandita Das, Sibamoni Bora, Pradyut Bhuiya, AK Rashid Alam, Jadav Swagiary, Prithvi Majhi, Tanka Bahadur Rai, Praneshwar Basumatri, R P Sharma, Ghana Buragohain, Augustine Enghee, Meghnath Chetry, Balin Kuli, Hafiz Rashid Choudhary, Medi Alam Bora, Subhman Ali Sarkar, Gangajyoti Tayegam and Mausom Baruah," the letter stated.

Special Invitees

KC Venugopal said that special Invitees include the General Secretary (Organisation), the APCC, the Heads of All Frontal Organisations, the APCC, and the Chairpersons of the SC, OBC, Minority, Adivasi, Congress Departments, and the Tea-Garden Cell of the APCC.

Upcoming Assam Assembly Elections

Assam is set to hold Assembly elections later this year, in which the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP is looking to defend its power against the Congress.

New Appointment in Himachal Pradesh

In another letter, KC Venugopal said that the Congress President has approved the proposal to appoint Ravi Sharma as Chairman of the Kisan Congress for the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. (ANI)