Congress MPs Renuka Chowdhury and Vijay Vasanth moved adjournment motions in Parliament, alleging sealed gates, internet suspension, and infringement of rights, while also seeking a discussion on exam paper leaks and police action against students.

Opposition MPs Move Adjournment Motions Over 'Parliament Lockdown'

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion under Rule 267, alleging that several gates of Parliament were sealed and internet services were suspended, preventing MPs from leaving the House to meet citizens protesting nearby. In her motion, Chowdhury said the heavy deployment of armed personnel and barricades had created an "unprecedented lockdown" around Parliament and alleged that the action amounted to an infringement of MPs' rights and parliamentary privileges. "This is not merely a law and order issue. It is a direct infringement of the fundamental right to freedom of movement under Article 19(1)(d) and, more gravely, a breach of the privileges of Parliament," she said. Chowdhury questioned the authority under which elected representatives could be prevented from interacting with citizens and demanded an immediate discussion and a full explanation from the government. "Any act that obstructs or impedes a Member in the discharge of parliamentary duties constitutes contempt of the House. By what authority can the Executive prevent elected representatives from interacting with the very people they represent? I demand an immediate discussion and a full explanation from the Government," the notice read.

Meanwhile, Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth also moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on repeated examination paper leaks, police action against students and youth protesting near Parliament, suspension of internet services in parts of the national capital and accountability of the Ministry of Education. In his notice, Vasanth said the repeated leakage of examination and recruitment papers had shaken the confidence of millions of students and job aspirants. He also sought a discussion on the police action against protesters who had gathered near Parliament on Monday, alleging that instead of engaging with their concerns, authorities resorted to police action. Vasanth further raised concerns over the reported suspension of internet services and the alleged refusal to permit a statement by the Union Home Minister, which, he said, resulted in the premature adjournment of both Houses of Parliament. He demanded detailed statements from the government on the incidents, stronger safeguards against examination paper leaks, accountability and measures to restore public confidence in the examination system. "The future of India's youth cannot be treated with such indifference," Vasanth said in his notice, calling for an immediate discussion on the issues.

Protests Over NEET Paper Leak Intensify

The Opposition leaders' remarks came amid intensified protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. A CJP delegation met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday and sought Pradhan's resignation, Rs 1 crore compensation for families of deceased NEET aspirants and the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigns, while Nadda appealed to the protesters to hold talks with the government and end their sit-in.

The protest march towards Parliament later turned violent, with Delhi Police claiming that over 118 personnel and around 60 protesters were injured. Police alleged stone-pelting, vandalism and attempts to breach barricades, and registered FIRs against unidentified persons.

Mobile internet was temporarily suspended in parts of Central Delhi, including around Parliament and Jantar Mantar, following the protests. Wangchuk, who was on hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18. (ANI)