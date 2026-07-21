Kerala remembered veteran CPI(M) leader and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan on his first death anniversary. A memorial dedicated to him was inaugurated at Valiya Chudukad in Alappuzha, where his mortal remains were laid to rest.

Memorial Inaugurated on First Death Anniversary

Keralam on Tuesday remembered veteran CPI(M) leader and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan on his first death anniversary, with various programmes organised across the state to pay tribute to the veteran leader.

A memorial dedicated to Achuthanandan was inaugurated at Valiya Chudukad in Alappuzha, where the mortal remains of the Punnapra-Vayalar struggle leader were laid to rest. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan inaugurated the memorial at 9 a.m., followed by a flag-hoisting ceremony and floral tributes. The memorial was built at the site where Achuthanandan was cremated. The design of the memorial was prepared by renowned architect G Shankar. CPI(M) Central Committee members T M Thomas Isaac, K N Balagopal and C S Sujatha, state secretariat member Saji Cheriyan, district secretary R Nasser, members of Achuthanandan's family and thousands of party workers attended the event.

Public Remembrance Meeting Planned

A public remembrance meeting will be held at 5 p.m. and will be inaugurated by CPI(M) Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan. Marches organised by the Alappuzha and Mararikulam area committees will begin from Thiruvambadi Junction, while marches led by the Ambalappuzha, Thakazhi and Kuttanad area committees will start from Kalarkode Junction.

A Look Back at a Veteran Leader

Velikkakathu Sankaran Achuthanandan was the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. He was also the longest-serving opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly, holding the position for 15 years.

Veteran CPI(M) leader passed away in 2025 at the age of 101.

Achuthanandan was a founding member of the CPM.

He served as the Secretary of the CPM Kerala State Committee from 1980 to 1992.

He was the LDF convener between 1996 and 2000, and Leader of the Opposition in three separate terms--1992 to 1996, 2001 to 2006, and 2011 to 2016. (ANI)