A 10-year-old boy wrestled and hit his mother after she refused to give him a phone following hours of gaming. The viral video has sparked a parenting debate.

A terrifying video has surfaced on social media showing a 10-year-old boy wrestling and hitting his mother after she denied him a phone following hours of playing games.

The incident occurred when the furious child, unable to control his emotions, tried to snatch the phone from his mother. She held onto the phone, refusing to give in. The boy made angered noises, shouted, and hit her from all sides in an attempt to grab the device.

The video, shared on Tuesday morning, has sparked a massive debate on modern parenting and the effects of handing over phones to children at such a young age.

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Viral Video Sparks Parenting Debate

The footage has drawn sharp reactions online. Many viewers expressed shock at the child's behavior, while others questioned the parents' role in setting boundaries around screen time.

Some users argued that giving phones to young children without limits can lead to such outbursts. Others pointed out that the child's aggression reflects a deeper issue of addiction and lack of discipline.

The video has reignited discussions about the impact of technology on children's behavior and mental health. Many parents shared their own struggles with managing screen time for their kids.

The mother's refusal to give in has been praised by some, while others suggested the situation could have been handled differently.