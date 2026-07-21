Delhi Police has filed five FIRs following violence, stone-pelting, and vandalism at a Jantar Mantar protest. An investigation is using over 250 video clips to identify accused individuals, with police noting more cases could be registered.

The Delhi Police has registered five FIRs so far in connection with alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism during Monday's protest at Jantar Mantar.

Investigation Underway, More FIRs Likely

According to police sources, more cases could be registered as efforts are underway to identify those involved through video footage. The officials have registered FIRs at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting in connection with incidents involving violence, vandalism, damage to public property, obstruction of government employees in the discharge of their duties, and the snatching of police gear such as jackets and helmets during the protest at Jantar Mantar, the sources said.

According to police, miscreants allegedly vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones at a police team near Regal Cinema in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Probe Focuses on Video Footage, Conspiracy Angle

Police said more FIRs could be registered in connection with the incidents, adding that efforts are currently underway to identify the accused using video footage. The Delhi Police investigation is now primarily based on video footage. Sources sat, the Delhi Police has more than 250 videos, including mobile phone clips, CCTV footage, drone footage, and police body camera footage. Based on these videos, the Delhi Police is identifying the miscreants involved in the protest.

The investigation will also focus on determining whether any of the miscreants have a prior criminal record. The police will also investigate whether those involved in Monday's violence had reached Jantar Mantar as part of a pre-planned conspiracy.

The police are also investigating whether the individuals who engaged in stone-pelting, vandalism, and attacks on police vehicles and personnel during the CJP's Parliament march on March 20 were carrying out the violence in an organized manner. The police probe also includes whether WhatsApp or Telegram groups were created to mobilize people before the violence occurred in New Delhi.

Protest Over NEET-UG Paper Leak Turns Violent

On Monday, the police released footage showing stone-pelting in the Connaught Place area. In the video, a group of youth was seen pelting stones from behind police barricades or by stepping close to them. The police appealed to all protesters to maintain peace, exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in ensuring peace and public order.

The CJP's protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday, with a party delegation meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda to press its demands, even as a march towards Parliament turned violent. (ANI)