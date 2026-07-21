Congress MPs K C Venugopal and Manickam Tagore moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing exam crisis, alleged paper leaks, and police action against students, demanding a statement from the Education Minister.

Congress seeks to adjourn Lok Sabha over exam crisis

Congress MP K C Venugopal on Tuesday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss the ongoing crisis in the country's examination system, alleged paper leaks in competitive examinations, and police action against protesting students. In his notice, Venugopal referred to reports of 152 instances of question paper leaks affecting major competitive examinations, including NEET, and alleged that despite the scale of the issue, no meaningful action had been taken against those responsible. The Congress leader also raised concerns over the police action against students protesting over the examination system and demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan make a suo motu statement in the House. "I therefore urge that the House be adjourned to demand that the Hon'ble Union Minister of Education be called upon to make a suo motu statement explaining the 152 paper leak incidents and the absence of arrests," the notice stated.

Motion against police action on students

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged use of force by the Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) against students protesting near Parliament over repeated paper leaks. In his notice, Tagore alleged that peaceful protesters demanding accountability over the examination system were subjected to force and also raised concerns over the suspension of internet services around the Parliament area. He urged the government to table a detailed statement on the police action, explain the suspension of internet services, order an independent inquiry into the incident, and ensure accountability for any excessive use of force.

'Systemic Crisis': Discussion sought in Rajya Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain submitted a notice under Rule 267 seeking suspension of the day's business to discuss what he termed a "systemic crisis" in India's examination system. Hussain's notice sought an immediate discussion on the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 following the alleged paper leak, irregularities in the implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking system, recurring failures in recruitment examinations, and the resulting loss of public confidence in the examination process. "The House may discuss the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026... recurring failures in recruitment examinations, and the resulting loss of public confidence in the integrity of examinations. These developments have caused immense hardship and psychological distress to students across the country and have led to ongoing nationwide protests demanding accountability and comprehensive examination reforms," the notice stated. (ANI)