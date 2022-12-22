Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to 'resolve' Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot rift after Bharat Jodo Yatra

Notably, there was a "political crisis" in the party-ruled state during the Congress Presidential Election when there was a race between Gehlot and Pilot for the post of Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will on Thursday (December 22) enter Gurugram and Faridabad. As the yatra completed its Rajasthan leg, there seems to be no sign of a "full stop" to the feud between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

During the party's Presidential elections, the 'peace' that the Congress party was trying to maintain in Rajasthan disappeared and shattered just before the yatra reached the state when Chief Minister Gehlot termed Sachin Pilot as "Gaddar" (a traitor).

Also read: Yearend 2022: From Shraddha Walker to Sidhu Moose Wala, 5 murder cases that shocked India

The Rahul Gandhi-led foot march has completed its party-ruled state without any controversy and rhetoric with party's strategists convincing Gehlot-Pilot to put the "controversy" on the backburner for the sake of Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The party's high command has chosen the period beginning December 24, when there will be a break in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, to try and resolve the dispute in Rajasthan.

It is reportedly said that the party's disciplinary committee on December 24 will submit its report to Kharge on MLAs Shantilal Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore who were issued show cause notices. The Congress President is expected to take a decision on the issue of Rajasthan after the report is submitted and after discussing it with the Gandhi family, especially with the party President Sonia Gandhi.

Also read: PM Modi to chair high-level meeting to review COVID-19 situation on December 22; check details

Notably, there was a "political crisis" in the party-ruled state during the Congress Presidential Election when there was a race between Gehlot and Pilot for the post of Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Apart from this, party sources have rejected speculations about the topic being discussed during Rahul Gandhi's closed room discussion with Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. It is alleged that on the last night of his visit to the state, the Wayanad MP met the leaders to share his experiences and give advice on exactly what happened in Rajasthan, but the discussion did not touch upon the controversial issue.