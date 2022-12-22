PM Modi to chair high-level meeting to review COVID-19 situation on December 22; check details

Covid cases in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on Thursday afternoon to review the country's COVID-19 situation. This came after the country reported four new Omicron subvariant BF.7 Covid cases, the latest strain fueling China's current Covid rise.

With the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in countries including Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, the Centre issued a new Covid advisory and cautioned all states and UTs against lowering their guard. The Centre has asked all states and UTs to ramp up the genome sequencing of positive samples of Covid to track the emerging variants. Also, the government reviewed the Covid-19 situation on Wednesday and asked officials to be alert.

With the Centre's orders, many states have alerted their officials to keep a close eye on the cases and have also increased steps to contain the virus's spread.

Delhi

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene an emergency meeting to review the city's COVID situation. The CM has asked the health department to ensure the genomic sequencing of samples and to take other steps to meet any situation.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra health department has directed the official saying that all district administrations and municipal corporations should increase the COVID-19 tests. The state health minister, Tanaji Sawant, has mandated all districts to implement a five-point programme to test, track, treat, vaccinate, and (ensure) COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

Kerala

The Kerala government urged district officials to gear up the whole-genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the new variants. The state's health minister, Veena George, also asked people to wear face masks. The minister's office released a statement requesting that people adhere to Covid norms.

Gujarat

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel directed officials on Wednesday to undertake 'compulsory' testing on visitors arriving from other countries. Patel urged the administration to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions. He also checked the availability of beds, ventilators, medicines, and oxygen supplies in state health centres and civil hospitals.

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the officials to form a committee of experts to monitor the emerging situation. During a meeting, Banerjee directed that the gnome sequencing continue. According to PTI, a senior state health official said that sample examinations are conducted regularly across the state to keep track of the growing situation.

