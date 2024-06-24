Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lists 10 incidents, issues in first 15 days of NDA govt to target PM Modi

    The Congress leader pointed to the NEET-UG and UGC-NET paper leaks, the cancellation of NEET-PG exams, and the rising costs of essential commodities such as milk, pulses, and gas, along with toll expenses, to challenge the NDA government on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (June 24) slammed the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for its performance during its first 15 days in office.

    In a post on X, Gandhi highlighted a series of incidents and issues, including a tragic train accident in West Bengal and terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, to argue that the prime minister is "busy saving his government".

    The Congress leader pointed to the NEET-UG and UGC-NET paper leaks, the cancellation of NEET-PG exams, and the rising costs of essential commodities such as milk, pulses, and gas, along with toll expenses, to challenge the NDA government on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session.

    "First 15 days of NDA! 1. Horrific train accident 2. Terrorist attacks in Kashmir 3. The plight of passengers in trains 4. NEET scam 5. NEET PG cancelled 6. UGC NET paper leak 7. Milk, pulses, gas, toll are expensive 8. Forests blazing with fire 9. Water crisis 10. Deaths due to lack of arrangements during heat wave," Gandhi said on X.

    "Psychologically on the backfoot, Narendra Modi is busy saving his government," he added.

    Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Modi government's actions constitute an attack on the Constitution, vowing that the opposition will continue to apply pressure and ensure accountability.

    "The attack on the Constitution by Narendra Modi and his government is not acceptable to us - and we will not allow this to happen under any circumstances," he said.

    'Did Rahul Gandhi skip national anthem?': Viral video from Day 1 of 18th Lok Sabha session sparks row (WATCH)

    "INDIA's strong opposition will continue its pressure, raise the voice of the people, and will not allow the Prime Minister to escape without accountability."

    Earlier today, Opposition leaders of the Congress-led INDIA bloc marched to the Lok Sabha holding copies of the Constitution. When asked whether the message of the opposition was reaching the people, the former Congress president said, "Our message is reaching the public, and no power can touch the Constitution of India. We will protect it."

