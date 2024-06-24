Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills twin daughters 2 days after birth, leaves wife devastated

The twins' mother, Puja, gave birth on May 30 in Rohtak, Haryana. After being discharged, Neeraj allegedly took the babies from her. On June 1, as Puja headed to her father's house, Neeraj made her believe he would follow with the babies in another car, but he changed route midway.

In a disturbing incident in Delhi, a man allegedly killed and buried his twin daughters shortly after their discharge from the hospital, according to police reports. The family has been accused of harassing the man's wife for not giving birth to a son.

The accused, Neeraj Solanki, has been on the run since the incident was reported. Meanwhile, the twins' grandfather has been arrested on murder charges.

Puja's brother, Jugnu, attempted to contact Neeraj, but Neeraj avoided their calls. Suspicions grew, leading to a police complaint being filed two days later when Jugnu discovered that the babies were buried in Pooth Kalan, outer Delhi.

Puja, who married Neeraj in 2022, told the police that her in-laws had been harassing her for dowry and pressuring her to have a son. They were displeased with the birth of the twin girls, she stated in her complaint.

Following the complaint, police exhumed the babies' bodies on June 5 and sent them for autopsy. The exact cause of death remains under investigation.

