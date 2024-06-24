'Did Rahul Gandhi skip national anthem?': Viral video from Day 1 of 18th Lok Sabha session sparks row (WATCH)

A viral video from the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha has ignited a fierce controversy, raising questions about whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi skipped the National Anthem on Monday.

A viral video from the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha has ignited a fierce controversy, raising questions about whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi skipped the National Anthem on Monday. The video, widely circulated on social media platforms, shows Gandhi purportedly entering the Parliament chamber after the national anthem had concluded, contrasting sharply with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet, and BJP ministers who stood in observance.

The incident has triggered widespread debate and criticism, with many accusing Gandhi of showing disrespect towards the national symbol. Social media platforms have been inundated with reactions, with some questioning Gandhi's commitment to national values and others defending his right to enter the chamber after the anthem had ended.

BJP's Andhra Pradesh state vice-president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy remarked, "So Shehzada Rahul Gandhi thinks he is bigger than the national anthem of our country. He arrived late and entered the Parliament just as the national anthem ended."

"Why was Rahul Gandhi absent from the national anthem? He entered parliament only when it ended... Boycotted it to make China happy?" wrote on user on X along with the viral video.

Another user commented, "Every Parliament session starts with the National Anthem . While Prime Minister of India, his cabinet and all of BJP ministers were present, standing & singing the National Anthem, the 56-year-old Youth Leader Rahul Gandhi immediately entered the house after the National Anthem was over. Was this deliberate? Why he avoided the National Anthem, is this his respect for India, how can you show any trust on people like these, will they ever be loyal to India?"

Amidst the raging controversy, right-wing and RSS-BJP affiliated social media channels have been accused of spreading misinformation. A user posted a video showing Rahul Gandhi being present along with other opposition leaders, standing at the corner of the house during the National Anthem.

Meanwhile, MPs from the INDIA bloc assembled at the Parliament complex, showcasing their unity on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session. Holding copies of the Constitution, they raised slogans on 'saving democracy'.

Key opposition figures like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sudip Bandyopadhyay from Trinamool Congress, and TR Baalu from DMK gathered at the former site of the Gandhi statue. Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, also joined them.

With the Constitution held aloft, they chanted slogans affirming their dedication: "Long live Constitution," "We will protect the Constitution," and "Save our democracy."

Rahul Gandhi emphasized their resolve to prevent any assault on the Constitution by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"This attack is not acceptable to us and that is why we held the Constitution and took oath," he said.

"Our message is reaching the public and no power can touch the Constitution of India and we will protect it," Gandhi added.

Recently, the Gandhi statue, formerly a focal point for protests by MPs, along with 14 other statues across the complex, was relocated to a new site named Prerna Sthal.

Several opposition parties contend that despite the ruling BJP forming a government with coalition support, the mandate of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was against them.

The INDIA bloc asserts that the election results indicate public support for opposition parties in their mission to "save the Constitution."

