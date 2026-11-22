Congress leader Raashid Alvi alleges the BJP is manipulating numbers to pass the Delimitation Bill by poaching opposition MPs, warning the move could endanger democracy. The opposition demands women's reservation without constituency redrawing.

Congress Leader Alvi Accuses BJP Of Poaching MPs For Delimitation Bill

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Congress leader Raashid Alvi on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure the required two-thirds majority to pass the Delimitation Bill "by hook or by crook", claiming that the ruling party was attempting to win over MPs from Opposition parties.

Speaking to ANI, Alvi claimed that the BJP was trying to garner support from MPs belonging to the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). "I think the BJP will get this done by hook or by crook. They have broken away 20 MPs from Mamata Banerjee's party. If they manage to win over the DMK, it has 22 MPs. They have already broken away seven to eight MPs from Shiv Sena. Sharad Pawar's party is also likely to support them, as his daughter has already made a statement to that effect. This would take them to the two-thirds majority mark," he said.

Congress leader further alleged that the BJP had earlier fallen short of the required numbers and could resort to other means to secure the necessary support. "They had 298 MPs earlier when they failed to get the required numbers. If they fall short by two or four votes, they can get some members to walk out," Alvi said. "But if delimitation happens, democracy in the country will come to an end," he added.

Alvi's remarks come amid Congress's continued opposition to the proposed delimitation exercise and its demand that women's reservation be implemented in the existing Lok Sabha without linking it to constituency redrawing. Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had also criticised the Centre over the issue, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of seeking a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass a Constitutional Amendment Bill on delimitation. In a post on X, Ramesh said 100 days had passed since the 2026 Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die without being formally prorogued, alleging that the government was still trying to secure the required numbers. Ramesh also questioned the absence of clarity on the proposed legislation, saying that political parties had not been consulted on the fresh proposals and that no all-party meeting had been convened despite Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge writing four letters to the Prime Minister.

Arguing that comprehensive delimitation could be deferred, Ramesh cited the decisions taken by former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi in 1976 and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2001 to extend the freeze on delimitation. He proposed retaining the existing Lok Sabha strength and state-wise configuration while implementing one-third reservation for women, with the arrangement continuing until India achieves its 'Viksit Bharat' objective. The Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats up to 850, and the proposed exercise has become a point of contention between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc. While the NDA has maintained that delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and facilitate women's reservation, the Opposition has demanded immediate implementation of 33 per cent reservation in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha.