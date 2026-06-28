Congress begins its 2027 Uttarakhand election campaign, accusing the BJP of 'deceiving' people for 9.5 years. The party will tour 10 districts to highlight BJP's 'anti-people policies' and its own past development work.

Congress spokesperson Pratima Singh on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been "deceiving" the people of Uttarakhand in the name of development for the past nine-and-a-half years, as the party launched a statewide public awareness campaign ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Speaking to ANI, Singh said the campaign aims to reach out to people across the state, highlight what the Congress describes as the BJP government's "anti-people policies," and showcase the development work undertaken during previous Congress governments.

"The primary objective is to reach out to the public and inform them about the BJP's anti-people policies. For the past nine and a half years, the BJP has been deceiving the state's innocent citizens in the name of development," she said.

Campaign Roadmap and Activities

Detailing the roadmap of the campaign, the Congress spokesperson said the first phase would cover 10 districts and would be conducted in four zones. "The program is divided into four zones and is set to commence on June 28. The aim is to highlight the development work undertaken in the state during the Congress's tenure while contrasting it with the current administration's failures," she added.

Singh further stated, "The program will feature public dialogues, protests, and conventions. It is a comprehensive effort to bring the truth to the people."

Gearing Up for 2027 Elections

Highlighting the political significance of the campaign, Singh said it also marks the beginning of the Congress' preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. "With the 2027 elections approaching, the Congress is gearing up to enter the electoral fray with full vigour," Singh asserted.

The campaign marks the first phase of the party's election strategy and aims to establish direct communication with the public and party workers across various Assembly constituencies.

Congress leaders will visit different Assembly segments to interact with people and highlight issues such as the deteriorating education and healthcare systems, unemployment, corruption, paper leak cases, rising inflation, and the worsening law and order situation.

Zonal Leadership and Strategy

Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal said that, as the principal opposition party, the Congress has a responsibility to present the ground reality before the people. He added that party leaders would take the government's alleged failures directly to the public across the state.

Under the campaign plan, the first zone comprises Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Champawat districts, which will be led by Ganesh Godiyal.

The second zone includes Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, and Chamoli, where Election Management Committee Chairman Harak Singh Rawat, along with other senior leaders, will spearhead the campaign.

The third zone covers Uttarkashi and Tehri districts under the leadership of Pritam Singh, while the fourth zone includes Almora and Nainital, where former state Congress president Karan Mahara will lead the outreach.

The party has given former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya the flexibility to participate in the campaign in any of the four zones. However, the Congress intends to ensure that both leaders visit all four zones to strengthen the campaign across the state.

The Congress has expressed confidence that the campaign will expose the alleged failures of the state government and create momentum for political change ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.