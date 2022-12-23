16 Indian Army personnel killed in mishap in North Sikkim

The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu, the army said.

In a major tragedy, 16 Army personnel have lost their lives, and four are injured in a road accident at Zema, North Sikkim. Among the 16 casualties, three were Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 personnel from different ranks.

The accident happened when the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn, the Indian Army said in a statement.

The army said that the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. The truck skidded down a steep slope en route at Zema while negotiating a sharp turn. A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers were air evacuated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to express his grief. He said, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured."

Developing story