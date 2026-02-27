PM Narendra Modi will launch the nationwide HPV Vaccination Programme for girls aged 14 from Ajmer, Rajasthan. The free vaccine targets 1.15 crore girls annually as part of the government's 'Swastha Nari' vision for preventive healthcare.

Nationwide HPV Vaccination Programme Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Programme for girls aged 14 years tomorrow at 11:30 AM from Ajmer, Rajasthan, in what is being seen as a landmark step towards strengthening preventive healthcare and safeguarding the future health of India's daughters.

According to an official press release, the nationwide rollout marks a decisive move in India's public health journey and fulfils the Government's commitment to advancing the vision of "Swastha Nari", ensuring prevention, protection and equity at the core of women's healthcare.

Programme Implementation and Details

The programme will target approximately 1.15 crore girls aged 14 years every year across all States and Union Territories, said the release. The vaccine will be provided free of cost at designated Government health facilities.

As per the release, vaccination will be conducted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Primary Health Centres), Community Health Centres, Sub-District and District Hospitals, as well as Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals. Each session will be supervised by trained Medical Officers, supported by skilled healthcare teams.

All sites will have functional Cold Chain Points (CCPs) and will be linked to 24x7 government health facilities to ensure immediate medical support and management of any rare Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said the release. Vaccination will be voluntary, and informed consent from parents and guardians will be obtained prior to administration.

As per the release, the special campaign will run in mission mode over a three-month period, during which eligible girls can receive the vaccine daily at designated facilities. Thereafter, the vaccine will continue to be available on routine immunisation days.

Hospital Initiatives in Disease Prevention

Earlier this month, Novaneo Hospital entered the Guinness Book of World Records by collecting the highest number of cervical cancer (Pap/HPV) screening gut samples within an eight-hour window, underscoring the growing role of hospital-led initiatives in large-scale disease prevention. The record-setting feat was achieved during a mega carcinoma cervix screening camp organised by Novaneo Hospital and Delhi Cancer Hospital, in collaboration with the All India Terapanth Mahila Mandal, at the Novaneo Hospital campus in Delhi's Budh Vihar. (ANI)