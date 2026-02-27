Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at PM Modi, claiming his support for Israel is based on a shared ideology of 'hatred' between Zionism and RSS. The AIMIM chief questioned India's foreign policy and also raised concerns about rising hate crimes at home.

Owaisi Slams India's Pro-Israel Stance

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's state visit to Israel, alleging that "PM's love for Israel is only on the basis of ideology" and not national interest.

Addressing a large gathering at the Jalsa-e-Youm-ul-Qur'an held at Masjid-e-Chowk here, Owaisi questioned India's stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abandoning the country's traditional multi-alignment policy.

"I am telling you, the Prime Minister's love for Israel is only on the basis of ideology. You have openly supported a genocidal regime. The ideology is the same, of Zionism and the RSS ideology. It is based on hatred. People ask what's your concern with Palestine? My brother, it is also the third largest religious place for Muslims, and it is a matter of justice," Owaisi said.

In his address, Owaisi claimed, "The ideology of Zionism and RSS is the same. It is based on hatred," adding that it now drives India's foreign policy. "What is the national interest in this? The entire Global South is troubled today. They are worried about what the Prime Minister of India is doing. Where did our policy of multi-alignment go?" the AIMIM chief questioned.

Questions PM's Silence and Arms Deals

He alleged historical links between Israeli diplomats and leaders of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor to the BJP, referring to reports in sections of the media. "These people have an old relationship. A very old relationship," Owaisi said.

Owaisi criticised the Prime Minister's past visit to Israel, saying, "You say you come from Gandhi's land, then you would have said something about Israeli terrorism."

He referred to the 1994 Al-Khalil mosque massacre and the ongoing conflict in Gaza, alleging large-scale civilian casualties. "More than 70,000 Palestinians have died. Thousands of women and children have been killed. Yet the Prime Minister says India stands with Israel. Is October 7 the first incident? What about the Nakba of 1948?" he asked. "This oppressor, Benjamin Netanyahu, the evil, cannot go to Europe. If he goes, he has to be arrested," he added.

He also referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant against Israeli leaders, including Benjamin Netanyahu, and questioned India's diplomatic posture. "You condemn terrorism. Then condemn all forms of terrorism," he said, adding that justice for Palestinians is both a moral and humanitarian issue.

Highlights Arms Purchases from Israel

The AIMIM chief also questioned India's arms purchase from Israel, claiming that weapons worth nearly 20 billion dollars were bought between 2020 and 2024. "Who gives weapons for free? Everyone sells weapons. That cannot be the basis of foreign policy," he said.

Alleges Rise in Domestic Hate Crimes

Turning to domestic issues, Owaisi alleged a rise in hate crimes and mob violence against Muslims. He cited incidents in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, claiming that minorities were being targeted with impunity.

He accused certain state governments of enacting laws that infringe upon personal freedoms, including recent amendments to marriage-related regulations in Gujarat. "In Uttarakhand, a Mohammed Feroz was killed in Rudrapur after asking for his name. They killed him and said, 'Raise the slogan of JSR.' Then, at the same time, you will see that on February 19, in Jabalpur, Sihora is a place, there was an attack in front of a mosque, houses were looted, and houses were burnt. And then on February 20, the carts were overturned. And in Gujarat, they brought a change in the marriage law. There is a law in Gujarat that, to stop 'Love Jihad', the bride and groom must bring their parents' consent. Then who is called an adult? Is getting married a crime? This is against the constitution, against the right to privacy, it's a violation of the fundamental right of Article 21," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief further condemned the demolition of the Vemulawada Dargah in Telangana, calling it an attack on religious freedom. "PM Modi speaks of pluralism abroad but remains silent when minorities are targeted at home. Do not think we will be frightened. The more you oppress, the stronger our resolve will be," he said.