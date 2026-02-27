Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated three key inland waterways projects in Dibrugarh, Assam. The initiatives on the Brahmaputra aim to enhance logistics, trade, and tourism, reflecting a 'Vikas and Virasat' model for Northeast's growth.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated three major inland waterways infrastructure projects on Friday in Dibrugarh on National Waterway-2 (River Brahmaputra). He described the projects as a balanced approach of "Vikas and Virasat" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The projects include the Customs and Immigration Complex at Bogibeel, the Customs and Immigration Complex at Dhubri, and the renovated Heritage Building of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) at Dibrugarh.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal said the projects reflect the dynamic governance model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that seeks rapid development without losing cultural identity. "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are moving ahead with a clear vision of Vikas and Virasat. We are striving toward progress and economic development while preserving our roots, our heritage and our culture. The Brahmaputra is not just a river; it is our lifeline, our history and our future," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Unlocking Opportunities for the Northeast

Sonowal said the newly inaugurated infrastructure will strengthen logistics, enhance passenger movement and unlock fresh opportunities for trade and tourism in the Northeast.

Key Infrastructure Projects Inaugurated

Customs and Immigration Complex at Bogibeel

The Customs and Immigration Complex at Bogibeel has been developed as part of a modern tourist-cum-cargo terminal integrating customs, immigration and IWAI administrative functions within a single complex. The facility includes dedicated arrival and departure waiting halls, cargo storage areas, administrative blocks, staff amenities and integrated security systems, aimed at improving operational efficiency along NW-2 and facilitating trade under the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol routes.

Dhubri Customs and Immigration Complex

The Dhubri Customs and Immigration Complex is designed to enhance regulatory oversight and boost export-import operations in western Assam, positioning the town as a strategic gateway for inland water transport and cross-border commerce with Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Renovated Heritage Building at Dibrugarh

The renovated Heritage Building at Dibrugarh combines restoration of architectural features with upgraded operational infrastructure. Officials said the building will serve IWAI's administrative requirements on NW-2 while also contributing to riverine tourism and preserving the region's architectural legacy.

Strengthening Inland Waterways Network

Under the National Waterways Act, 2016, 20 rivers in the Northeast have been declared National Waterways, with the Brahmaputra (NW-2), Barak (NW-16), Dhansiri (NW-31) and Kopili (NW-57) being actively developed.

Vijay Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Sunil Paliwal, IAS, Chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India, highlighted the government's initiatives to strengthen inland waterways as a viable alternative mode of transport and to revive traditional river-based connectivity for promoting trade and tourism. They expressed confidence that the infrastructure being developed on National Waterway-2 would further accelerate efforts to position the Northeast as an engine of growth.

Boosting Regional Economy

The projects are expected to reduce logistics costs, strengthen cross-border trade, improve passenger and cargo movement and reinforce the Brahmaputra's role as a dependable and sustainable economic corridor for the Northeast. (ANI)