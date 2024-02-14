Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress guarantees MSP to farmers, but rejected it when UPA ruled

    The United Progressive Government previously rejected the Swaminathan committee's recommendation to set MSP at least 50% higher than the weighted average cost of production

    Amidst ongoing farmer protests heading towards the national capital, Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, pledged to enact a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) on crops in accordance with the Swaminathan Commission report if the Congress party secures power in the 2024 elections. Describing the occasion as "historic," Gandhi emphasized that ensuring MSP through legal channels would positively impact the lives of 15 crore farmer families.

    "Congress has resolved to provide a legal assurance of MSP to every farmer based on the Swaminathan Commission recommendations. This step will transform the livelihoods of 15 crore farmer families, marking the first guarantee of Congress towards justice," stated Gandhi.

    However, the Congress leaders seem to have forgotten one small detail. The United Progressive Government had rejected the MS Swaminathan committee's recommendation that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) should be at least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost of production.

    In response to a query by BJP's Prakash Javadekar in Rajya Sabha on April 2010, then Minister of State for Agriculture KV Thomas said: 'The National Commission on Farmers under the Chairmanship of Prof. M.S. Swaminathan has recommended that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) should be at least 50% more than the weighted average cost of production. This recommendation, however, has not been accepted by the Government because MSP is recommended by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) based on objective criteria and considering variety of relevant factors. Hence, prescribing an increase of at least 50% on cost may distort the market. A mechanical linkage between MSP and cost of production may be counter-productive in some cases.'

    On Tuesday, the BJP too reminded the GRand Old Party that it had previously failed to implement its guarantees. 

     Union Minister Anurag Thakur pointed out instances where Congress guarantees, such as in Himachal Pradesh with a monthly ₹1500 assurance for women, had fallen short. Thakur emphasized the BJP's efforts in increasing MSP prices and procurement, highlighting the substantial financial allocation towards agricultural welfare under the Modi government, which he stated far exceeded that of the Congress. He assured continued support for farmers and agricultural development in the future.

