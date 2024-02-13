Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Let us create Khalistan, we will join Pakistan': Shocking demand amid farmers protest sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Amidst the farmers' protest, a video featuring a man advocating for a separate Khalistan state and expressing intent to join Pakistan has garnered significant attention on social media.

    'Let us create Khalistan, we will join Pakistan': Shocking demand amid farmers protest sparks outrage (WATCH)
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    The ongoing farmers' protest in India, initially focused on securing legal assurances for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, has witnessed a notable shift as a segment of supposed protesters intensify their call for an independent Punjab, known as Khalistan. A viral video has raised eyebrows, adding a new layer of complexity to the already heated situation.

    The video captures a supposed protester expressing demands that go beyond the agricultural concerns typically associated with the movement. In the footage, which has been extensively shared on X (formerly Twitter) the individual can be heard stating, "Leave us, let us create Khalistan…We will join Pakistan."

    Also read: 'Absurd, annual extortion tourism...' Social media users slam farmers' protests 2.0

    This unexpected turn has led to accusations that not all protesters are solely advocating for farmers' rights but may include radical separatists who are peddling the Khalistani agenda. "It's Khalistan Andolan 2.0," noted on user on X, while another added, "They are not farmers, they are traitors and should be treated like traitors. Enough is enough!"

    A third X user said, "These So called Farmers Protesting for farmers is the biggest joke of this Century"

    Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this viral video

    This viral video gained traction even as another footage featuring a protesting farmer demanding for Khalistan went viral. The video features a group of farmers on a tractor showcasing a poster of late Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, founder of the pro-Khalistan group 'Waris Punjab De,' alongside a Khalistani flag.

    The controversial videos have prompted discussions about the diverse motivations within the protest movement and the potential presence of radical elements advocating for separatist causes.

    Meanwhile, the Haryana Police deployed tear gas shells, even utilizing drones, at the Shambhu border near Ambala on Tuesday in efforts to disperse farmers advancing towards Delhi, demanding the implementation of a law guaranteeing minimum support prices.

    Also read: Farmers Protests 2.0: 'Poor' farmers with Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, monster tractors raise doubts (WATCH)

    Chaotic scenes unfolded as farmers utilized tractors to remove cemented blocks placed by the police as part of barricading efforts on the Ghaggar river bridge. The police argued that tear gas was necessary to control the situation as protesters allegedly began pelting stones at law enforcement personnel.

    The 'Delhi Chalo' march, initiated by farmers to press for their demands, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, gained momentum earlier today. However, a meeting with two Union ministers yielded no conclusive results, leading to the determination of farmers to continue their march. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced their decision to head to Delhi, intensifying the pressure on the government to address their grievances.

