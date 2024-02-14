Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'PM Modi won't be spared if he comes to Punjab again': Open threat amid farmers' protest; WATCH viral video

    Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, a viral video circulating on social media platforms has stirred controversy as an alleged farmer openly issues a chilling warning to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

    Author: Sunita Iyer
First Published Feb 14, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, a viral video circulating on social media platforms has stirred controversy as an alleged farmer openly issues a chilling warning to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the video, the individual brazenly threatens Prime Minister Modi, asserting that if he dares to set foot in Punjab again, dire consequences await him. The ominous tone of the statement underscores the escalating tensions surrounding the ongoing farmers' protests, which have been a source of contention and unrest across the nation.

    Also read: Farmers protest: Tear gas shells fired at Shambhu border as 'Dilli Chalo' protest resumes

    "Modi escaped from Punjab last time, if he comes to Punjab this time then he will not be spared," the individual can be heard saying in the viral video on X, formerly Twitter.

    Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the video

    Amidst the ongoing farmers' protests and their intention to march towards the national capital, Delhi, security measures remained stringent on Wednesday. Large numbers of security personnel were deployed, and barricades were strategically placed at central Delhi and border points with Haryana, potentially causing inconvenience to commuters.

    At Singhu (Delhi-Sonipat) and Tikri borders (Delhi-Bahadurgarh), traffic movement was halted, according to an official statement. Security forces, equipped in anti-riot gear, were stationed, with drones employed for surveillance to monitor the situation closely.

    Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders were fortified with multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and container walls to control the movement. Authorities emphasized that security arrangements could be further reinforced at border points and in central Delhi if deemed necessary, highlighting the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order amidst the escalating tensions.

    Amidst massive security arrangements at the three border points, commuters are once again encountering difficulties in reaching their destinations. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are leading the "Delhi Chalo" agitation, aiming to exert pressure on the BJP-led Centre to address their demands, which include legislation on minimum support prices for crops and loan waivers.

    On Tuesday, farmers from Punjab encountered tear gas shells, some reportedly dropped by a drone, at two border points between Haryana and Punjab as they attempted to breach barricades erected to prevent them from proceeding to Delhi. Late into the night, they remained halted at the Punjab-Haryana border by Haryana police.

    Traffic moved at a sluggish pace in various parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region on Tuesday due to extensive barricading at the borders and several locations within Delhi itself. The situation underscores the escalating tensions and the challenges faced by both protesters and commuters amidst the ongoing standoff between farmers and government authorities.

    Also read: 'Let us create Khalistan, we will join Pakistan': Shocking demand amid farmers protest sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Metro commuters encountered difficulties as several gates of nine metro stations in Central Delhi remained closed until the evening. The Red Fort complex, a prominent historical site, was also temporarily shuttered for visitors on Tuesday.

    In response to the escalating situation, the Delhi Police has implemented prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for a month. These orders prohibit assemblies of five or more people, processions, rallies, and the entry of tractor-trolleys ferrying people.

    During the farmers' protest in 2020, participants from various states, notably Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, staged sit-ins at the Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders. Their protest spanned from August 2020 to December 2021, prompting the police to mobilize logistics to manage the entry of farmers, many of whom arrived in processions of tractors.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
