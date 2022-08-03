Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress defies Modi government; leaders use Nehru holding 'Tiranga' as social media display photo

    The Congress and a host of its leaders have changed their social media display pictures to an image of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru holding the national flag. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 1:34 PM IST

    The Congress Party and several of its leaders changed their social media display pictures to an image of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, holding the national flag on Wednesday.

    A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders made the 'tiranga' their profile picture on social media platforms, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and the party's social media accounts put a photograph of Nehru with the tricolour as their display picture.

    Also read: 'Tiranga': PM Narendra Modi's new display picture

    The photograph showing Nehru staring at the coloured flag in his hand was in black and white, and it was very likely altered in some way.

    "Our Tiranga is the pride of our country, the Tiranga is in the heart of every Indian," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet as he changed the display picture of his social media accounts, including Twitter, to reflect the image of Nehru holding the national flag. 

    Jairam Ramesh poked fun at the prime minister by requesting compliance with his "order" to make the "tiranga" the profile photo of social media accounts from the organisation that did not fly the national flag at its headquarters in Nagpur.

    "In the Lahore session of 1929, while hoisting the flag on the banks of river Ravi, Pandit Nehru said, 'Once again you have to remember that this flag has now been hoisted. As long as there is a single Indian man, woman, child alive, this tricolour should not be bowed," Ramesh tweeted in Hindi. 

    "We are putting the DP of our leader Nehru with tricolour in hand. But it seems that the message of the Prime Minister did not reach his own family. Those who did not hoist the flag in their headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years, will they obey the Prime Minister?" Ramesh said in an obvious reference to the RSS. 

    Also read: Har Ghar Tiranga: Volunteers urge citizens to buy 'Made in India' flags rather than those Made in China

    He used the hashtag 'MyTirangaMyPride'. Among the other party leaders who changed their DPs in the run-up to Independence Day were Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate. 

    The official Twitter handle of the party and that of Congress Seva Dal and other party-related organisations also changed their profile pictures. 

    On Tuesday, PM Modi changed his display picture on social media accounts to the national flag and urged people to do the same as part of a collective movement to celebrate the tricolour.

    Other senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, followed suit. Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among many party members who switched their profile pictures on Twitter to the national flag. 

    In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, Modi said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put the 'tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

    Also read: PM Modi: Put 'tiranga' as profile picture on social media between August 2-15

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
