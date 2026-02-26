Delhi Police arrested a housemaid and her sister-in-law for staging a fake ED raid on her employer's home in New Friends Colony. The duo, with others, stole cash and watches. Police made arrests within 24 hours, recovering stolen items.

Two persons, including a housemaid, have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to stage a fake Enforcement Directorate raid at her employer's residence. The arrests were made within 24 hours by the persistent efforts of the Police Station New Friends Colony, police said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The arrests were made within 24 hours by the persistent efforts of the Police Station New Friends Colony.

The Staged Raid

According to DCP South East Hemant Tiwari, the incident took place on February 11, when three persons dressed in police uniforms forcibly entered the residence of 86-year-old retired senior architect RC Sabharwal in New Friends Colony, claiming to be ED officials.

Following a complaint, an FIR (No. 66/2026) was registered on February 24, 2026, at PS New Friends Colony under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said that the suspects allegedly coerced family members, confiscated mobile devices, and conducted a staged search. The perpetrators fled with approximately ₹3-4 lakh and seven luxury watches after being interrupted by the victim's grandson.

CCTV and Tech Lead to Suspects

By analyzing 350+ public and private CCTV feeds, police traced the suspects' route from New Friends Colony through Sarai Kale Khan and across the Ghazipur border, pinpointing the vehicle's location to Sector 4, Vaishali in Ghaziabad.

After identifying the vehicle registration number, police used mobile tower dump data and IMEI tracking to identify mobile numbers active both at the crime scene and the Vaishali parking spot. The technical analysis led police to the residence of Pooja Rajput. Further local verification revealed that the complainant's maid, Rekha Devi, was a frequent visitor to the same address, pointing to an insider role.

Arrests Made and Items Recovered

During a raid on February 25, police recovered a Dy Commandant (ITBP) uniform, a wireless set box, a fake ID card, seven stolen luxury watches and jewellery. Police arrested two women, Rekha Devi (40), who was the housemaid of the victim and alleged main conspirator Pooja Rajput (45), her sister-in-law.

Ongoing Manhunt for Accomplices

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused -- Prakash, a serving ITBP constable; Manish; and Updesh Singh Thapa, a retired Army personnel.

Police said the Baleno car used in the crime is registered in Updesh Singh Thapa's name.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)