    'PM speaking everywhere but...': Kharge criticizes PM Modi's non-participation in House debate

    Kharge announced the Opposition's plan to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, slated for the following day, in response to the suspension of MPs. The opposition members have persistently demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning the December 13 Parliament security breach incident.

    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (December 21) launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of evading discussion on critical matters within the Parliament while being vocal outside its walls. The Congress leader's criticism emerged amid the uproar from the Opposition against the suspension of MPs from both Houses.

    Speaking to reporters, Kharge expressed the Opposition's intent to address the breach of Parliament's security in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the need for a statement from the BJP-led Central government. He lamented the absence of information from either Home Minister Amit Shah or PM Modi regarding the incident, stating, "Unfortunately, neither Amit Shah nor PM Modi came forward to divulge what actually transpired."

    Kharge criticized PM Modi's tendency to address issues everywhere except within the Parliament, remarking, "What he was supposed to speak in Parliament, leaving that, PM Modi spoke in Varanasi, Ahmedabad, on television but not in Parliament." The Congress leader underlined the significance of addressing pertinent issues within the parliamentary sessions.

    Furthermore, Kharge announced the Opposition's plan to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, slated for the following day, in response to the suspension of MPs. The opposition members have persistently demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning the December 13 Parliament security breach incident.

    The continued disruption of parliamentary proceedings led to the suspension of as many as 143 MPs, 49 of whom were suspended from Lok Sabha for disruptions, followed by the suspension of 78 opposition members from Parliament.

    The recent suspensions of two additional MPs, Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Ariff of the CPI(M), due to misconduct further intensified the criticism. The resolution for their suspension, moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, was adopted by the House.

    This wave of suspensions has drawn severe criticism from the Congress and other parties, denouncing the BJP-led government for allegedly attempting to push through crucial legislations in what they term an "Opposition-less" Parliament.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
