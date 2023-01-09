Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all-women walk today; check details

Bharat Jodo Yatra arrived in Haryanas' Kurukshetra on Sunday. The march included former Chief of Army Staff General Deepak Kapoor and other veterans passing through Haryana. The yatra will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar, with Rahul Gandhi hoisting the national flag.

Rahul Gandhi led-Bharat Jodo Yatra will witness all women walk on Monday, January 9, 2023, said Congress MP Jothimani. Describing it as 'one of the most exciting days', Jothimani praised the Wayanad MP's commitment to women's empowerment.

On Sunday, Jothimani took to Twitter and wrote, "Tomorrow is an all-women walk in Bharat Jodo Yatra. One of the most exciting days. @RahulGandhi is very passionate and committed to women's empowerment; we look forward to it!"

Last December, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi marked Mahila Sashakikaran Diwas by continuing his Bharat Jodo Yatra with women toward Peepulwada in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. On November 19, on the occasion of former Prime Minster Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, a similar event was witnessed.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore tweeted, "Several senior army officers, including ex-Chief of Army Staff General Deepak Kapoor, Lt General RK Hooda, Lt General VK Narula, AM PS Bhangu, Major General Satbir Singh Chaudhary, Maj General Dharmender Singh, Colonel Jitender Gill, Colonel Pushpender Singh, Lt General DDS Sandhu, Major General Bishamber Dayal, Colonel Rohit Chaudhry joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana,"

The yatra began on September 7 in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag. The march until now has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

