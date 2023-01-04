'Climate change in Yogi's state?': Congress after Ram Mandir Trust welcomes Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP

General Secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, lauded Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said, "I appreciate Rahul's move. Nothing is wrong with it. Nobody can oppose the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh wants to know if there were 'signs of change' in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that participants in the Bharat Jodo Yatra were greeted by people in the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Baghpat's Barauli as the Rahul Gandhi-led march passed through the place. Also, Ramesh mentioned Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das' recent letter of support and Ram Mandir Trust secretary Champat Rai's words of appreciation for Rahul Gandhi.

Ramesh took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "After a letter from the head priest of the Ayodhya Ram temple welcoming the Bharat Jodo Yatra and praise for @RahulGandhi from VHP leaders like Champat Rai, yatris were greeted with enthusiastic hand-waving from the BJP office in Baghpat's Barauli today." Ramesh said, "Are there signs of climate change in Yogi's state?"

Rai said, "I am a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker, and the RSS never condemned the Bharat Jodo Yatra." Rai describe Rahul as a 'young man walking on foot for the country.'

A day before the yatra arrived in Uttar Pradesh, Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das wished Rahul good health and long life.

Das, in his letter, wrote, "Everything you do for the country benefits everyone. My best wishes are with you. The blessings of Lord Ram are with you (Rahul Gandhi)."

Other Uttar Pradesh political leaders who were invited to join the yatra, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, wished the march a success. They, however, skipped the yatra.

