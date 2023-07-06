Congress being deceitful over Uniform Civil Code: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at the Congress party in Kerala for using an escape strategy concerning the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a proposed legal framework aimed at replacing personal laws based on religious practices and customs with a common set of civil laws for all citizens of India.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (July 6) slammed Congress for using evasive strategies by failing to take a clear position on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). According to Vijayan, Congress has not yet addressed its hostility towards the Centre's decision to ignore the personal laws governing Muslim marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and charitable giving.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister said, "The Congress is turning to its tried-and-true strategy of hurling insults at the CPI (M) rather than outlining their position on matters like the Uniform Civil Code. Does Congress at the national level have a definite stance and policy on it? What is it if so?"

"Instead, the Congress preferred to place the responsibility on the CPI(M) for taking the lead in the widespread movement to defend the rights of minorities and cultural and social diversity."

Lashing out at the Congress, CM Vijayan said, "Vikramaditya Singh, a leader in the Congress and a minister in the Himachal Pradesh cabinet, has praised the Uniform Civil Code. Is that the Congress's declared position? The Congress is hesitant to take a stand against the Sangh Parivar on matters impacting the integrity of our nation in addition to fighting the BJP in electoral politics."

The Chief Minister said that by sitting silent, Congress inadvertently supported a Central Ordinance that would have restored the Lieutenant Governor as the head of Delhi's administrative functions.

He said, "To reverse the Supreme Court's decision in favour of the Delhi state government, the Centre has filed an anti-democratic ordinance, which the Congress effectively supports. This ordinance demonstrates the Sangh Parivar's willingness to disregard constitutional principles in order to advance its own agenda. "

CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleged, " The state Congress units in Delhi and Punjab made the decision to oppose the Delhi state administration. Their national leadership has also refrained from endorsing the Aam Aadmi Party's administration in Delhi. Congress has the same dishonest position on the Uniform Civil Code."

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a proposed legal framework aimed at replacing personal laws based on religious practices and customs with a common set of civil laws for all citizens of India. It seeks to create a uniform set of rules governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and other personal matters regardless of an individual's religious affiliation. Currently, in India, personal laws pertaining to these matters are governed by various religious customs and traditions, such as Hindu law, Muslim law, Christian law, and others. The UCC aims to bring about equality, secularism, and gender justice by unifying these diverse personal laws into a single code applicable to all citizens.

