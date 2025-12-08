A Parliamentary panel led by Digvijaya Singh has criticised the NTA and NAAC, recommending major reforms. Jairam Ramesh highlighted the report's call for pen-and-paper tests, a white paper on NAAC, and other changes in higher education.

Panel Recommends Sweeping Reforms in Higher Education

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday highlighted significant concerns raised by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, which released its 371st report on the autonomous bodies under the Higher Education Department. Chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, the committee has recommended a sweeping set of reforms aimed at strengthening India's higher education governance.

In a post shared on X, Ramesh drew attention to the panel's strong criticism of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NTA Performance Criticised

The all-party Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education under the Chairmanship of @digvijaya_28 has released its 371st report on the Autonomous Bodies of the Higher Education Department. Key recommendations include – • Greater in-house capacity-building of the National… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 8, 2025 "The all-party Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education under the Chairmanship of @digvijaya_28 has released its 371st report on the Autonomous Bodies of the Higher Education Department. Key recommendations include - • Greater in-house capacity-building of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and an emphasis on pen-and-paper testing given that the NTA's recent performance 'has not inspired much confidence'," the X post read.

White Paper on NAAC Irregularities Demanded

The committee has also raised red flags about the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), recommending a detailed white paper on the irregularities detected in NAAC and a review of the measures taken so far to reform the organisation. "• Issuance of a white paper on the extent of the irregularities uncovered in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the measures taken so far to reform the organization," the post read.

Recommendations for UGC and HIAL

In another major recommendation, the panel has suggested referring the upcoming January 2025 draft University Grants Commission regulations to the Central Advisory Board of Education for wider deliberation. It also endorsed granting UGC recognition to the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives in Ladakh, founded by Sonam Wangchuk. "• Referral of the Draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations of January 2025 to the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE); • Granting of UGC recognition to the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) run by @Wangchuk66 in Ladakh given its tremendous impact on local communities and model implementation of experiential education and Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS)," Ramesh's X post further read.

Pension, Research Bodies, and Fellowships

The report further calls for the extension of the Unified Pension Scheme to both teaching and non-teaching positions in centrally funded institutes, alongside an investigation into irregularities reported within the Indian Council of Historical Research. It also recommends increasing the Junior Research Fellowship amount awarded by the department's autonomous bodies. "• Extension of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to faculty and non-teaching positions in centrally funded institutes of higher education; • Investigation into the irregularities reported in the functioning of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR); • Increase in the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) amount granted by the Department's autonomous bodies," the post read.

Pay Commission and Vacancies in Research Institutes

The panel has urged the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in the Indian Council of Social Science Research, along with immediate steps to fill vacancies, initiate promotions, and appoint leadership positions across ICSSR institutes and regional centres. "• Implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) research institutes and regional centers; • Immediate filling of vacancies, implementation of promotions, and appointment of leadership positions in ICSSR research institutes • Greater participatory decision-making in the governance of the Auroville Foundation to preserve its 'autonomous character'," Ramesh's X post added. (ANI)