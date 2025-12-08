BJP MP Dinesh Sharma praised the parliamentary debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram, calling it a historic day. PM Modi attacked Congress, accusing them of disrespecting the national song and criticising Rahul Gandhi's absence from the discussion.

BJP MP Praises 'Historic' Debate

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma on Monday praised the initiative of holding a debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament stating that the discussion will "undoubtedly witness a formation of a new history in the country. Speaking to ANI, he said this day is one of pride, joy, and happiness. "It's certainly a day of pride, as well as joy and happiness. The way the Prime Minister has led the dialogue for this nation's independence, the revolutionaries who once inspired themselves by chanting Vande Mataram have moved towards making that national song a song for the masses.... Today, the entire country is singing Vande Mataram... It is not directed at Hindus or Muslims, but rather a dialogue and a song of national pride. The dialogue that will take place today in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will undoubtedly witness the creation of a new history in the country," Sharma told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Insulting National Song

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Lok Sabha today attacked the Congress party for disrespecting the national song 'Vande Mataram' and criticised Rahul Gandhi for his absence from discussions in Parliament, asserting that the Congress compromised on the national song and "surrendered before the Muslim League".

Addressing the Lok Sabha on the sixth day of the Winter Session, PM Modi said, "Serious discussion is going on in Parliament, but LoP Rahul Gandhi is not present in the House. First Nehru, now Rahul Gandhi, has shown disregard to Vande Mataram. "The Prime Minister accused the Congress of insulting the national song and surrendering before the Muslim League, stating, "Congress still insults Vande Mataram. "Congress compromised on Vande Mataram and surrendered before the Muslim League. Nehru did a 'tukde-tukde' of Vande Mataram."

He recalled a historical letter, adding, "Nehru had written to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose that Vande Mataram could incite Muslims. There was a betrayal of Vande Mataram; the national song was sabotaged."

History of 'Vande Mataram'

The 150th anniversary of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, which translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee", was observed on November 7 this year. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875. Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn into his immortal novel 'Anandamath', published in 1882. It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political and cultural consciousness. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)