    Uniform Civil Code: 'CPI(M) trying to drive a wedge between Hindu-Muslim in Kerala', says Congress

    The main Congress opponent in Kerala, the CPI(M), on Sunday, announced a number of seminars against the BJP's quest for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), while the Congress has chosen to wait and see.

    Uniform Civil Code: CPI(M) trying to drive a wedge between Hindu-Muslim in Kerala, says AICC general secretary KC Venugopal anr
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    New Delhi: AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Monday (July 3) slammed the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) over their interpretation of Congress's opinion on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The CPI(M) does not need to teach Rahul Gandhi and the Congress about secularism, he claimed. Venugopal claimed that the CPM is as clever as a fox for its own gain. 

    "The CPI(M) is attempting to undermine Congress' support for the Uniform Civil Code. The left-wing party is making it a Hindu-Muslim conflict," he said. The Congress leader explained that certain people in Kerala are uncomfortable about the Congress' growth in North India and Karnataka. 

    "Congress will proceed with the UCC issue while taking the Muslim League and the Muslim community's concerns into consideration. Our party will tell Parliament of its position on this matter," he said.

    According to KC Venugopal, speaking to Asianet News, the Congress is adamant that the UCC is not applicable in the nation and upholds the findings of the previous Law Commission.

    Leader of the opposition V.D. Satheesan dismissed claims that the Congress party was unclear about its opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying that the party is adamantly against it. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he claimed that the UCC was being brought up in an election year to create religious strife and gain political advantage.

    The state's dominant CPI(M) thinks it can gain support from the state's Muslim population by coordinating demonstrations against the UCC. The Kerala CPI(M) had taken the upper hand in the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2020.

    IUML state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal stated the party is prepared to work with like-minded organisations on UCC shortly after the CPI(M) unveiled its plans.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
