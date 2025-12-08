Tamil Nadu has set up 15 robotics labs in government schools to help Class VI-IX students learn basic electronics, build robots, operate drones. SCERT and Anna University are creating a course with 10 practical experiments and 90% hands-on learning.

Students in government schools across Tamil Nadu are set to take a major step into the world of science and technology. As part of a new initiative, children studying in Classes VI to IX will soon learn basic electronics, build simple robots, and even operate drones. The school education department hopes this hands-on learning will spark early interest in STEM subjects, according to a report in The Times of India.

Robotics labs introduced in 15 districts

To promote science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM), the state has created 15 robotics laboratories across 15 districts on a pilot basis. These labs are part of a larger plan to modernise government school education and offer students practical learning experiences that go beyond classroom theory.

The districts selected in the first phase include Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai, Vellore, Salem, Tuticorin, Tirupathur, Tiruvarur, Dharmapuri, Trichy, Kallakurichi, Coimbatore, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar.

Course syllabus in partnership with Anna University

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is preparing the course syllabus for these robotics classes in collaboration with Anna University, which is also the knowledge partner for the project.

An official explained that the course structure will be 10% theory and 90% practical work. Students will perform 10 experiments designed by Anna University, allowing them to learn through real-life examples and simple scientific principles.

At the end of the course, Anna University will conduct practical assessments. Students who complete the course will receive certificates issued by the university.

What students will learn in the labs

According to the TOI report, each robotics lab costs Rs 40 lakh to set up and comes equipped with 11 types of educational kits. These include:

Robotics STEM workstations

Design and prototype virtual labs

Multifunctional robotics kits

Smart dustbin project kits

Besides electronics, students will learn basic science concepts and how machines react to real-world obstacles. Each student will get two hours every week to work on experiments and projects.

Funding challenges and phased rollout

The robotics labs were originally planned under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, with a goal of establishing labs in 38 schools across all districts. However, the Union government did not release the funds approved by the Project Approval Board (PAB), citing Tamil Nadu's opposition to the three-language formula in PM SHRI schools.

As a result, the state government stepped in to fund the project, allowing it to begin in phases starting with 15 districts. More labs will be added once the syllabus and textbooks are completed.

With these robotics labs, Tamil Nadu aims to create a new learning environment that encourages creativity, problem-solving, and practical skills among young students. The initiative marks a hopeful step toward building future engineers, innovators and tech-ready citizens.