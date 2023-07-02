Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MoS V Muraleedharan urges Kerala Muslims to stay vigilant, reject CPM's anti-UCC propaganda

    Implementation of Uniform Civil Code: In response to the Centre's actions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had expressed concerns about the potential erasure of cultural diversity and the imposition of a singular culture through the 'one nation, one culture' objective.

    MoS V Muraleedharan urges Kerala Muslims to stay vigilant, reject CPM's anti-UCC propaganda anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister V Muraleedharan made a plea to Kerala's Muslim community not to fall for the anti-Uniform Civil Code (UCC) propaganda being spread by the CPI(M) government and others. The general elections due for next year were not taken into consideration when the union government made its decision to enact UCC; instead, the Constitution served as the standard for all decisions.

    Also read: Muslim League will strongly oppose Uniform Civil Code: IUML

    He urged the Muslim community to make an effort to understand the truth about the UCC. 

    The Minister said that Muslims should understand that none of the rights provided to minorities under Articles 25, 26, 27, 28, and up to 30 of the Constitution would be at risk as a result of the UCC. Additionally, he asserted, it wouldn't restrict minorities' rights to run educational institutions or their freedom of religion. 

    The statement from the union minister comes a day after chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the central government to drop its plan to enact the Uniform Civil Code, alleging that the BJP is using it to further its "electoral agenda."

    The Chief Minister claimed that the move by the Centre could only be interpreted as an attempt to carry out the "majority common objective of 'one nation, one culture' by eradicating the cultural variety of the nation."

    Also read: PM Modi strongly pitches for Uniform Civil Code; says Muslims being instigated and misled (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Greatly disturbing': White House's official singer Mary Millben slams Rahul Gandhi AJR

    'Greatly disturbing': White House's official singer Mary Millben slams Rahul Gandhi

    Kerala Lottery Results 2 July 2023 Akshaya AK-606: Check winning ticket number, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results 2 July 2023 Akshaya AK-606: Check winning ticket number, prize money

    Monsoon rains: IMD issues 'Yellow' alert for Delhi; heavy rain in THESE states AJR

    Monsoon rains: IMD issues 'Yellow' alert for Delhi; heavy rain in THESE states

    IMD issues orange alert in Kerala's various districts as monsoon strengthens; Details anr

    IMD issues orange alert in Kerala's various districts as monsoon strengthens; Details

    Delhi PWD demolishes Hanuman Temple, Dargah in Bhajanpura amid heavy security deployment AJR

    Delhi: PWD demolishes Hanuman Temple, Dargah in Bhajanpura amid heavy security deployment

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Two dead after Colombian Air Force aircraft collide in mid-air during training in Villavicencio AJR

    WATCH: Two dead after Colombian Air Force aircraft collide in mid-air during training in Villavicencio

    Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel alleges 'mismanagement' by director; levels SHOCKING allegations; read what she said RBA

    Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel alleges 'mismanagement' by director; levels SHOCKING allegations; read what she said

    cricket Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's London getaway; Couple share adorable selfie on Instagram osf

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's London getaway; Couple share adorable selfie on Instagram

    Greatly disturbing': White House's official singer Mary Millben slams Rahul Gandhi AJR

    'Greatly disturbing': White House's official singer Mary Millben slams Rahul Gandhi

    Kerala Lottery Results 2 July 2023 Akshaya AK-606: Check winning ticket number, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results 2 July 2023 Akshaya AK-606: Check winning ticket number, prize money

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon