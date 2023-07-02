MoS V Muraleedharan urges Kerala Muslims to stay vigilant, reject CPM's anti-UCC propaganda

Implementation of Uniform Civil Code: In response to the Centre's actions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had expressed concerns about the potential erasure of cultural diversity and the imposition of a singular culture through the 'one nation, one culture' objective.

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister V Muraleedharan made a plea to Kerala's Muslim community not to fall for the anti-Uniform Civil Code (UCC) propaganda being spread by the CPI(M) government and others. The general elections due for next year were not taken into consideration when the union government made its decision to enact UCC; instead, the Constitution served as the standard for all decisions.

He urged the Muslim community to make an effort to understand the truth about the UCC.

The Minister said that Muslims should understand that none of the rights provided to minorities under Articles 25, 26, 27, 28, and up to 30 of the Constitution would be at risk as a result of the UCC. Additionally, he asserted, it wouldn't restrict minorities' rights to run educational institutions or their freedom of religion.

The statement from the union minister comes a day after chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the central government to drop its plan to enact the Uniform Civil Code, alleging that the BJP is using it to further its "electoral agenda."

The Chief Minister claimed that the move by the Centre could only be interpreted as an attempt to carry out the "majority common objective of 'one nation, one culture' by eradicating the cultural variety of the nation."

