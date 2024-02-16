Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Congress' bank accounts frozen ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, alleges Ajay Maken

    Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken has revealed that the party's and Youth Congress's bank accounts have been frozen, with the Income Tax department demanding a Rs 210 crore recovery.

    Congress bank accounts frozen ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, alleges Ajay Maken cw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Congress leader Ajay Maken on Friday stated that the party's bank accounts had been frozen. This comes a day after the Supreme Court ruled that electoral bonds were 'unconstitutional', a move likely to influence on other parties' fundraising.

    During a press conference, he said, "We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing. On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen."

    He further alleged, "The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized. Income tax asked for Rs 210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The crowdfunding money in our accounts has been frozen. Just 2 weeks before elections when the opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy."

    "Democracy doesn't exist; this is like a one-rule party, and the principal opposition party has been subjugated. We seek justice from the judiciary, media, and the people," Maken said. 

    The party learned about the freezing of its accounts yesterday, and the party's lawyer Vivek Tankha said that a total of four accounts have been affected. Banks have been instructed not to accept or honour Congress' cheques, with the frozen funds to be submitted to the Income Tax department.

    Maken claimed that in the election year of 2018-19, the party submitted its accounts 45 days late, but freezing the accounts is an extreme measure. 

    Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the central government of freezing the party's bank accounts. "Power drunk Modi Govt has frozen the accounts of the country’s largest Opposition party - the Indian National Congress - just before the Lok Sabha elections. This is a deep assault on India's Democracy!" Kharge posted on X. 

    The development comes just months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, and a day after the Supreme Court scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional".

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces state's first sea-ambulance facility for aid of fishermen vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces state's first sea-ambulance facility for aid of fishermen

    Tejashwi Yadav takes Congress leader rahul gandhi for a drive in a jeep wrangler see photos gcw

    Tejashwi Yadav takes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a drive in a Jeep Wrangler | See Photos

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2, 2A construction to be completed by June 2026, says CM vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2, 2A construction to be completed by June 2026, says CM

    Explained: What is KARE, the new scheme for rare diseases by Kerala health department? anr

    Explained: What is KARe, the new scheme for rare diseases by Kerala health department?

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Government announces revised tax slab on liquor vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka Budget 2024: Government announces revised tax slab on liquor

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason

    cricket Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar opt out of crucial Ranji Trophy matches despite BCCI mandate osf

    Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar opt out of crucial Ranji Trophy matches despite BCCI mandate

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces state's first sea-ambulance facility for aid of fishermen vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: CM announces state's first sea-ambulance facility for aid of fishermen

    Cricket Historic! Kane Williamson's masterclass fires New Zealand to first Test series win over South Africa osf

    Historic! Kane Williamson's masterclass fires New Zealand to first Test series win over South Africa

    Kerala: Bison herd spotted near residential areas of Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Bison herd spotted near residential areas of Wayanad

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon