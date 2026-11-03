Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi criticizes the AAP government in Punjab, citing rising crime and drug issues, as Rahul Gandhi prepares to launch the party's 2027 election campaign at a major rally in Sangrur on November 4.

Congress Launches Attack on AAP Government

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the law and order situation, alleging that the state had effectively become a “police state” marked by hooliganism, gangsterism and drug menace. His remarks came a day ahead of a major Congress rally in Sangrur, where Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend an event on November 4 to kick off the party's campaign ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Channi said, “Congress party is holding a major rally in Sangrur, Punjab, tomorrow, where Rahul Gandhi will be present to kick off our campaign for the upcoming elections." He also accused the BJP of not allowing a discussion on the SIR issue in Parliament. "Throughout the entire previous parliamentary session, we--led by Rahul Gandhi--repeatedly demanded a discussion on the SIR issue, but the BJP did not allow even a single day of debate. Today, we reiterate our call for a discussion, yet they never address the core issues; in fact, both Amit Shah and the Prime Minister consistently shy away from participating in parliamentary sessions," Channi said.

Concerns Over Law and Order in Punjab

Slamming the AAP government over the law and order situation in Punjab, Channi said, "The situation in Punjab has gone from bad to worse. It has effectively become a police state--there is rampant hooliganism, the rise of gangsterism, and a widespread drug menace. The Aam Aadmi Party has brought all these social ills to Punjab. The sooner they are ousted, the better."

Earlier in the day, Congress' Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot said Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Sangrur for the rally. "Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are visiting Sangrur tomorrow, where the Congress is holding a rally. Four and a half years ago, the AAP had asked for a chance, but in return, we have only received betrayal. They are pushing this state into darkness. Even AAP's own leaders are leaving the party. The Congress party will take on the task of bringing Punjab back on track," Pilot said.

Political Challenges and Strategy

Earlier on Monday, Pilot said the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha will take the political fight to the bastion of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with the November 4 event in Sangrur. "Rahul Gandhi ji will be attending a major event in Sangrur on November 4th. The Aam Aadmi Party is in power, and Sangrur is effectively their capital. The true state of affairs in Sangrur will be revealed to the entire state when Rahul Gandhi ji visits on November 4th. The entire party is now fully engaged in preparations," Pilot said, asserting that "change is inevitable" and the Congress remains the sole political force challenging the AAP government.

Attacking the Mann administration, Pilot alleged that ordinary families in Punjab are living in fear due to unchecked violence and narcotics trafficking. "We, the Congress party, believe that Punjab is one of the important states of our nation... But for the last five years, you see the situation in Punjab. Youth are distressed because of unemployment; there are no jobs at all. The youth are facing immense trouble, and all families are in distress. Every day, the families of Punjab people are living in a very, very dangerous situation because whatever they are seeing day by day cannot even be imagined," he said.

Pilot also detailed the party's organisational plan. "We have held discussions with all our candidates, Members of Parliament, former ministers, senior leaders, and members of the Working Committee, all of whom are key leaders of the party in Punjab. In an open and candid atmosphere, we have formulated our strategy for the time ahead across the Panchayat, Block, Mandal, District, and State levels," he said. The remarks come ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections, which are set to see a high-stakes battle between the BJP, Congress and the incumbent AAP. (ANI)

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