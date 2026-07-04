Jairam Ramesh defended Congress's internal democracy amid a rift in its Punjab unit, calling the party one that allows dissent. He also dismissed the all-party meeting for the Monsoon Session and accused the BJP of 'revenge politics'.

All-Party Meeting a 'Formality'

Amid signs of a rift within the Punjab Congress after former Chief Minister and newly appointed Election Campaign Committee chief Charanjit Singh Channi held a meeting of his supporters in Morinda, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday asserted that the party functions democratically and allows differing opinions while maintaining a common objective. Speaking to ANI on division within the Punjab unit, Ramesh said discipline was important, but unlike other parties, the Congress did not suppress dissent. "We are a democratic party. We don't suppress anyone's voice. I agree that discipline is necessary. People should know their limits. But we don't say, 'Do only this, say only this'. We explain things. We work in a democratic manner. If there is one democratic party in our country where people have the freedom to speak and think, it's the Congress party. So there are many voices, but the goal is one," he said.

Commenting on the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Ramesh dismissed the all-party meeting convened by the government as a "formality" and said that the actual legislative agenda was decided elsewhere. "An all-party meeting is a formality. The Defence Minister attends, gives a speech, listens, and then the agenda given for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha by the Prime Minister's and the Home Minister's office is completely different. This all-party meeting has no meaning... We're going into this Monsoon Session knowing that they will bring back the Delimitation Bill. They might bring back 'One Nation, One Election'," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP's 'Revenge Politics' Aimed at Changing Constitution: Ramesh

The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP was pursuing a "revenge politics" agenda aimed at securing a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution. "Despite many efforts, they didn't get a two-thirds majority, and they're now taking revenge. Their real motive is to change the Constitution of India. This is revenge politics. They're splitting parties. But they're not going to get a two-thirds majority. They're very adept at playing psychological games. Their real motive is to change the Constitution of India. The purpose of crossing 400 was to be in a position to change the Constitution," he alleged. (ANI)