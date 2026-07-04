Jairam Ramesh defended Congress's internal democracy amid a rift in its Punjab unit, calling the party one that allows dissent. He also dismissed the all-party meeting for the Monsoon Session and accused the BJP of 'revenge politics'.
All-Party Meeting a 'Formality'
Commenting on the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Ramesh dismissed the all-party meeting convened by the government as a "formality" and said that the actual legislative agenda was decided elsewhere. "An all-party meeting is a formality. The Defence Minister attends, gives a speech, listens, and then the agenda given for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha by the Prime Minister's and the Home Minister's office is completely different. This all-party meeting has no meaning... We're going into this Monsoon Session knowing that they will bring back the Delimitation Bill. They might bring back 'One Nation, One Election'," he said.
BJP's 'Revenge Politics' Aimed at Changing Constitution: Ramesh
The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP was pursuing a "revenge politics" agenda aimed at securing a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution. "Despite many efforts, they didn't get a two-thirds majority, and they're now taking revenge. Their real motive is to change the Constitution of India. This is revenge politics. They're splitting parties. But they're not going to get a two-thirds majority. They're very adept at playing psychological games. Their real motive is to change the Constitution of India. The purpose of crossing 400 was to be in a position to change the Constitution," he alleged. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)