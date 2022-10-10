Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Communal violence erupts in West Bengal's Mominpur, Kolkata Police arrest BJP leaders

    A clash between the communities on the night of October 8 over Milad-un-Nabi flags. The next night, a group of people ransacked many houses on the Mayurbhanj and Bhukailash roads. People protesting this surrounded the Ekbalpur police station and vandalised it.

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 3:38 PM IST

    A clash broke out between two communities at Mominpur, Kolkata on October 9 as communal tension erupted  and many houses in the Mayurbhanj area were ransacked and cars destroyed.

    With this, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder on Monday morning was stopped by police on his way to the area. After his detention in the central lock-up at Lalbazar, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter and said, "Shame Shame !!! In order to sweep the shameful Mominpur violence under the rug, @MamataOfficial has ordered @KolkataPolice to arrest @BJP4Bengal President @DrSukantaBJP at Chingrighata on the way to Mominpur. Try as much as you can, but you can’t stop BJP."

     

    According to the Kolkata police, as many as 10 people were detained for questioning and a huge number of police were deployed in the Mayurbhanj area.

    In another tweet, Suvendu Adhikari demanded the central government's intervention. 

     

    "I have written to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon’ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand," Adhikari tweeted.

    Writer Swapan Dasgupta, also a BJP leader, tweeted, "The rampaging mob violence targeting businesses and property of the Hindu minority in the Kidderpore- Ekbalpur region of Kolkata is alarming. It stems from the distorted empowerment resulting from a belief that one community is above the law and the norms of civic responsibility."

    "I have written to the Prime Minister drawing his attention to the panic of vulnerable Hindu communities in West Bengal to this ugly assertion of sectarian identity. It is being furled entirely by vote bank calculations of the Mamata government," he further said.

    Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Ekbalpur area for three days, starting from October 10 till October 12 looking at the ongoing law and order situation.

    Sharing a visual from the violence, BJP leader Amit Malviya blamed the West Bengal government. "Under Mamata Banerjee as Home Minister, Kolkata has become completely unsafe, communal riots have become common," he said, in a tweet.

