From total boycott to beheading... hate speeches by BJP leaders and priests in Delhi

    One of the BJP leaders, Parvesh Verma, who is BJP MP from West Delhi, allegedly asked the gathering if they endorsed his idea of a total boycott of a particular community. The total boycott reportedly involves not buying anything from the community members' shops or paying them any wages.

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    Multiple hate speeches were made at an event to protest the killing of a Hindu youth in northeast Delhi on Sunday, with Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Verma allegedly even seeking a total boycott of a community.

    To recall, Manish was stabbed to death earlier this month in Sundar Nagri. CCTV footage captured the killing of the 21-year-old. The footage showed three youths accosting Manish. One of the three accused is seen grabbing him by the collar. Moments later, the other two accused stab him with knives. The accused in the case -- Aalam, Bilal and Faizan -- were arrested and allegedly confessed that they killed Manish over an old rivalry.

    The police have already ruled out any communal angle behind Manish's murder.

    At the event organised by various Hindu outfits against the killing on Sunday, Verma could be heard saying, 'Wherever you see them, there is only one way to teach them a lesson -- total boycott.'

    Verma, the BJP MP from West Delhi, is seen in the video allegedly egging the gathering on whether they endorsed his idea of a total boycott of the community. The total boycott reportedly involves not buying anything from the community members' shops or paying them any wages. 

    Parvesh reportedly clarified that he was seeking only the boycott of the families of those involved in the murder of Manish and not of the entire community.

    According to the Delhi Police, no permission was sought to organise the event in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden locality. However, no complaint has been filed against the event organisers or those who made hate speeches. For now, the Delhi Police is 'obtaining the details' of the event and the footage of the speeches made.

    At another event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Ramlila Maidan in GTB Nagar, Mahants Naval Kishore Das and Yogeshwar Acharya were heard making provocative speeches against a community.

    Video clips of both priests reportedly showed them openly inciting people to target other community's members. 'Do not cut off their fingers; cut off their hands. If needed, don't hold back from slitting his throat...' Acharya reportedly said at the event. Das reportedly went one step further with the rhetoric and advised Hindus to take up guns. He reportedly told the gathering that they need not bother about getting a license for the weapon. '... Even the Delhi Police Commissioner will offer us tea and let us do what we want if we all come together,' he is heard saying in a viral video.

    'Not provocative, but public's anger'

    The VHP defended the statements made at its rally in Delhi. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal told media persons that the speakers at the event merely expressed their anger. He sought to downplay the remarks, stating that they were not aimed at a community but rather at extremists within the said community.

    In a statement on Sunday, VHP's Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna said that the outfit had given a six-point memorandum to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, demanding security and employment for a member of the victim's family and a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
