    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letter to new recruits on January 20

    The experience of newly inducted officials in learning from the 'Karmayogi Prarambh' module will also be shared during the programme. The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments, it said.

    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday (January 20) present approximately 71,000 appointment letters to newly admitted recruits in various government ministries and organisations, and will address them through video-conferencing.

    This comes as a part of his 'Rozgar Mela' initiative, which he announced in 2022 in order to employ 10 lakh people.

    According to the PMO, it is a step toward fulfilling Modi's vow to prioritise job creation. The 'Rozgar Mela' is expected to serve as a catalyst for additional job creation and to create important possibilities for young empowerment and engagement in national development, according to the statement.

    The new recruits, that are selected from around the country, will work in jobs such as junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspectors, sub-inspectors, constables, stenographers, junior accountants, grameen dak sevak, Income Tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, and social security officers.

    Last year in November, the Prime Minister had also distributed 71,000 appointment letters as part of the employment drive.

