    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 115.50; Know latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

     In a big relief, the price of commercial LPG cylinders have been brought down by Rs 115.50 with immediate effect. The oil marketing companies have announced the price cut, which is the 7th one, since June amid softening international prices

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 9:15 AM IST

    Oil marketing firms on Tuesday reduced the cost of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 115.50 with immediate effect, which is a huge relief for customers. In accordance with falling global energy costs, this price decrease is the seventh since June for the 19 kilogramme commercial LPG cylinder unit.

    The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in New Delhi has been reduced by Rs 115.50 by the Indian Oil Corporation, from Rs 1,859.50 per cylinder to Rs 1,744. In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, a 19 kilogramme LPG cylinder would now cost Rs 1,696, Rs 1,846 and Rs 1,893, respectively (reduced by Rs 116.5).

    Since the rates were last increased in May, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have only seldom changed the price of commercial LPG cylinders. OMCs typically announce revisions to LPG prices at the start and middle of each month.

    Also Read | Morbi bridge collapse: PM chairs high-level meet as police face tough questions

    Since June, commercial LPG cylinder rates have come down by Rs 610 per 19 kg cylinder. The cost of commercial LPG cylinders was decreased as of October 1. OMCs reduced the cost of a 19 kilogramme cylinder by Rs 25.50 last month.

    On the other hand, commercial LPG rates have mostly followed costs and have risen and fallen along with changes in the value of commodities globally.

    The 14.2 kilogramme household LPG cylinder is still priced at Rs 1,053, according to the price notice from state-owned fuel merchants. Domestic 14.2 kilogramme liquid petroleum gas cylinder prices increased by Rs 50 per unit on July 6. Previously, on May 19, 2022, domestic cylinder pricing were changed.

    Also Read | Elon Musk, who runs four other companies, will now be Twitter CEO

    It is being offered for sale in Delhi, the nation's capital, at Rs 1,053 per unit. Additionally, it sells for Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5 in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, respectively.

    (Photo: PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 9:15 AM IST
