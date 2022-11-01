Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk, who runs four other companies, will now be Twitter CEO

    Elon Musk has fired Twitter’s board of directors, giving himself unfettered control over the social media giant, according to a company filing. Musk became “sole director” of Twitter after finalising his $44bn takeover of the company last week, according to documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.

    Elon Musk who runs four other companies will now be Twitter CEO gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 8:50 AM IST

    Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., said in a filing on Monday that he will lead Twitter, the social media firm he just acquired for $44 billion, a move that Wall Street experts have warned might wear the billionaire thin.

    The previous CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, and other senior corporate executives were sacked last week by Elon Musk, who also owns the rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink, and the tunnelling company the Boring Company.

    Since Musk announced a bid to acquire Twitter in April, Tesla's stock has lost a third of its value, compared to a 12% fall in the benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX) during the same time period.

    Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li, and Mimi Alemayehou, who served as Twitter directors prior to the merger's effective time, are no longer serving in that capacity," Musk stated in the document.

    Shortly afterward, Musk tweeted that the move to dissolve the board “is just temporary," without elaborating. A lengthy saga came to an end last week with Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the social networking firm. Since the acquisition, Musk has worked swiftly to impose his personality on Twitter, which he had long derided for its slowness in implementing product improvements or removing spam accounts.

    His teams began meeting with some employees to investigate Twitter’s software code and understand how aspects of the platform worked, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 8:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sebi bars fugitive Mehul Choksi from stock market for 10 years; slaps Rs 5 crore fine AJR

    Sebi bars fugitive Mehul Choksi from stock market for 10 years; slaps Rs 5 crore fine

    RBI to commence pilot launch of Digital Rupee for specific use on November 1; check details AJR

    RBI to commence pilot launch of Digital Rupee for specific use on November 1; check details

    Zerodha Nithin Kamath shares 5 tips on financial planning to prevent retirement crisis gcw

    Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shares 5 tips on financial planning to prevent retirement crisis

    Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him - adt

    Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him

    Netflix users will have to pay for sharing password with friends soon Report gcw

    Netflix users will have to pay for sharing password with friends soon: Report

    Recent Stories

    Harmful effects of using dry shampoo on your hair sur

    Harmful effects of using dry shampoo on your hair

    Daily Horoscope for November 1 2022 aries taurus pisces and more gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 1, 2022: Keep calm Aries; be careful Taurus, Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for November 1 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 1, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Huma Qureshi calls it quits with boyfriend Mudassar Aziz after three years? drb

    Huma Qureshi calls it quits with boyfriend Mudassar Aziz after three years?

    Sebi bars fugitive Mehul Choksi from stock market for 10 years; slaps Rs 5 crore fine AJR

    Sebi bars fugitive Mehul Choksi from stock market for 10 years; slaps Rs 5 crore fine

    Recent Videos

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon