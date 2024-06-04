Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Coimbatore Election Results 2024 LIVE: DMK's Ganapathy leads, K Annamalai trails behind within first hour

    In the 2024 elections, Coimbatore, a key constituency in Tamil Nadu, saw a voter turnout of 64.81%. Key candidates include K Annamalai (BJP), Singai Govindarasu Ramachandran (AIADMK), and Ganapathy P. Rajkumar (DMK). Previously, CPI(M)'s P. R. Natarajan won in 2019, and AIADMK's P. Nagarajan in 2014. Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu's second-largest city, remains politically significant.

    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:05 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu went to polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the first phase on April 19. The voter turnout in Coimbatore was 64.81%. Coimbatore, with its diverse demographic, remains a crucial constituency in Tamil Nadu. In the 2024 elections, the electorate is more enthusiastic than ever to demonstrate the power of their vote. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04). These are the key candidates of Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency: 

    • K Annamalai from BJP 
    • Singai Govindarasu Ramachandran from AIADMK 
    • Ganapathy P. Rajkumar from DMK

    Initial trends:

    The initial trends show BJP TN Chief K Annamalai is trailing behind DMK's Ganapathy.

    2019 Lok Sabha election results:

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, P. R. Natarajan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] emerged victorious in the Coimbatore seat, securing 571,150 votes. The BJP candidate, C. P. Radhakrishnan, received 392,007 votes, while R. Mahendran from the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) obtained 145,104 votes.

    2014 Lok Sabha election results:

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, P. Nagarajan from the AIADMK won the Coimbatore seat with 431,717 votes. The BJP candidate, C. P. Radhakrishnan, was the runner-up, securing 389,701 votes, while K. Ganeshkumar from the DMK received 217,083 votes.

    Coimbatore is a key Lok Sabha constituency in western Tamil Nadu, designated as Parliamentary Constituency number 20 out of 39 in the state. As the second largest city in Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore serves as the district headquarters for Coimbatore district. This constituency is notable for having the third-largest number of voters in Tamil Nadu, surpassed only by Sriperumbudur and Chennai South.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 9:14 AM IST
